SUV crashes into house in Waynesboro accident

Published Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, 8:54 pm

waynesboro pine avenue crashThe Waynesboro Police Department is currently investigating a motor vehicle crash that sent an SUV sailing into another vehicle and crashing into a house Saturday evening.  A 24 year old Waynesboro man was transported to Augusta Health before being transferred to UVA Medical Center.

On today’s date at 6:35 p.m., officers and members of the Waynesboro Fire Department and Waynesboro First Aid Crew responded to the 400 block of Pine Avenue for a report of a vehicle into a structure.  When they arrived, officers found a 2003 Dodge Durango that was upright and leaning on a residence and a 2008 Nissan Rogue.  The Nissan had been parked in front of the residence.  The preliminary investigation indicates that the 24 year old driver was eastbound on West 12th Street when he failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with Pine Avenue.  The vehicle went airborne striking the Nissan Rogue and sending both vehicles crashing into the residence.  Both the Nissan and the residence were unoccupied at the time.  The driver was assisted out of the rear of his vehicle by bystanders and was transported to Augusta Health with minor injuries.  He was then transferred to UVA Medical Center.

Pine Avenue has been closed for the past two hours while crews work to remove the vehicles.  Dominion Virginia Power and Columbia Gas responded to the scene as precautions.    The Nissan Rogue was completely destroyed.  Damage to the residence and Dodge Durango is estimated in the thousands of dollars.

The investigation is ongoing.

