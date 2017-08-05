 jump to example.com

Susan Steagull named CIO of VCU Health System

Published Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, 4:02 pm

After an extensive national search, Susan R. Steagull has been named chief information officer of VCU Health System, effective July 30. Steagull succeeds Rich Pollack, who retired June 30.

vcu“Susan has the experience, knowledge and track record that we need at this critical time on our IT journey,” said Deborah Davis, CEO of VCU Hospitals and Clinics, VCU Health System. “I am confident she will lead a team that is innovative and focused on transforming our practices while leveraging the long history of clinical information technology that has been a hallmark of our health system for many years.”

Steagull comes to VCU Health from Novant Health in Charlotte, N.C. Since 2004, she has had a progressive career path at Novant, a not-for-profit integrated health system comprising 14 medical centers with more than 25,000 employees, including 1,700 physicians in 345 clinic locations. Since 2011, she has served as the vice president of application delivery services.

Steagull’s successful track record at Novant Health and her extensive experience as an IT professional for almost 30 years make her a great fit to continue building VCU Health’s IT infrastructure to support health care now and into the future, Davis said.

As CIO, Steagull will be responsible for operational planning, policy establishment and overall management of broad IT initiatives across the health system, including strategic planning, administration, financial operations, capital planning and integration of key systems.

Steagull earned a Master of Business Administration from McColl School of Business, Queens University, and a Bachelor in Business Administration and Management Information Systems from James Madison University. She is a certified project management professional.

