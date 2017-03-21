Susan Platt urges state, federal action against hate crimes
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
Democratic Party lieutenant governor nomination candidate Susan Platt is calling for state and national leaders to take action to combat hate crimes.
She issued the following statement:
“We were reminded over the weekend about the work we need to do to combat hate crimes in the Commonwealth and across the country. I was shocked and saddened by the act of hate committed against the Jewish community at Virginia Tech. Our state and national leaders must take action to stop hate crimes.
“Americans look to our president to provide leadership to bring our country together. Sadly, that leadership is missing as Donald Trump has fanned the flames of hatred against Americans based on their religion, ethnicity, or the color of their skin.
“I support Attorney General Mark Herring’s plan to expand Commonwealth legislation aimed at combating hate crimes and I encourage the members of the General Assembly to take action. Additionally, the General Assembly must support existing resources for victims such as those listed at NoHateVA.com.
“Virginia is for lovers. We must live up to that motto each day, speaking out and taking action against hate wherever it exists.”
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion