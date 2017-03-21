Susan Platt urges state, federal action against hate crimes

Democratic Party lieutenant governor nomination candidate Susan Platt is calling for state and national leaders to take action to combat hate crimes.

She issued the following statement:

“We were reminded over the weekend about the work we need to do to combat hate crimes in the Commonwealth and across the country. I was shocked and saddened by the act of hate committed against the Jewish community at Virginia Tech. Our state and national leaders must take action to stop hate crimes.

“Americans look to our president to provide leadership to bring our country together. Sadly, that leadership is missing as Donald Trump has fanned the flames of hatred against Americans based on their religion, ethnicity, or the color of their skin.

“I support Attorney General Mark Herring’s plan to expand Commonwealth legislation aimed at combating hate crimes and I encourage the members of the General Assembly to take action. Additionally, the General Assembly must support existing resources for victims such as those listed at NoHateVA.com.

“Virginia is for lovers. We must live up to that motto each day, speaking out and taking action against hate wherever it exists.”