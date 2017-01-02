Survivors of Suicide Loss Peer-to-Peer Support Group launching in Staunton on Jan. 9
Published Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, 11:10 am
Front Page » Events » Survivors of Suicide Loss Peer-to-Peer Support Group launching in Staunton on Jan. 9
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574
Support for survivors of suicide loss is now available. A Survivors of Suicide Loss Peer-to-Peer Support Group returns to the region on Monday, January 9.
The support group will meet on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the Staunton Augusta YMCA in Staunton.
“This area has been without a support group for some time,” said Crystal Graham, a board member for the Virginia chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. “Since I’ve been involved with AFSP for two plus years now, it is the single greatest request that we get.”
AFSP paid to send two suicide-loss survivors to Manchester, New Hampshire, in the fall to receive training to lead the support group. Brooke Anderson and Graham will serve as co-facilitators for the group. Anderson has had two family members die by suicide – her dad when she was 9 and her God brother when she was 24. Graham’s identical twin sister died by suicide when they were 15.
“The purpose of this group is to talk about our own experiences, and through that, try to help others who may have experienced a more recent loss,” said Anderson.
Anderson is a lead volunteer with the state chapter of AFSP and recently led the Survivor Day event for AFSP held in Staunton and coordinated additional Survivor Day events throughout the state.
“While we aren’t counselors,” said Anderson, “we are individuals who share the experience of losing a loved one to suicide. This type of loss has its own unique challenges. The peer to peer group gives everyone an opportunity to discuss their feelings with others who understand what they are going through.”
The group is for suicide loss survivors and is free and confidential.
For more information, contact Anderson at (404) 617-0448 or brookelanderson@gmail.com
Related
Viewpoints
Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints
on WVPT.
Join the conversation on WVPT's Facebook page.
Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press, ESPN3 baseball broadcaster and the author of five books. Crystal Graham is the award-winning former host of WVPT’s Virginia Tonight.
Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.
Want to see what's coming up on Viewpoints? Click here
.
Missed a show? Watch OnDemand
and on our YouTube channel
.
Past shows are also available via the PBS app wherever it is available (iOS, Xbox, Roku, Android, etc). Videos will be found more easily if you localize the app and select WVPT as your local PBS station.
Advertise
Get information on readership and advertising online with us.
AFP Classes
Augusta Free Press offers a series of hour-long classes on website design, marketing strategy, social media, event planning and more.
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Graphic Design
Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Marketing/PR
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Search Engine Optimization
The prettiest website in the world is like a tree falling in the forest with no one there to hear it. If your website hasn’t been search engine optimized, no one is going to see it or hear it – and it’s not going to work for you.
Video/Audio
Web videos, TV and radio commercials, DVDs – Augusta Free Press LLC has you covered when it comes to video and audio production.
Discussion