 jump to example.com

Survey: What do Waynesboro residents think?

Published Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, 8:03 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

waynesboroResidents think Waynesboro is a good place to live, raise children and retire, and that the city does a good job with police, fire and rescue.

But they don’t have a lot of confidence in city government, largely think city leaders don’t value their input on big decisions, and that the city is basically at a standstill.

This is from a survey conducted by Vice Mayor Terry Short, who was elected to Waynesboro City Council last May.

Short used the money left in his campaign account to pay for the Community Satisfaction Survey. The response was solid: 546 people took part in the online survey, and an additional 143 returned surveys that were sent via mail, though data from the paper surveys were not included in the final numbers because the demographics of those who responded didn’t result in a statistically representative sample.

That bit of polling science having been explained, we have a treasure trove of numbers to sort out, and a picture of how residents view their city that is perhaps not surprisingly mixed.

On the feel-good side, people here seem to think Waynesboro is a good place to live (an average 3.08 stars on a four-star scale), a good place to retire (3.07 stars) and a good place to raise children (3.01 stars).

Residents rate overall quality of life just under the three-star level (at 2.92 stars).

They really like the fire department (3.71 stars), EMS (3.68 stars) and police (3.39), though the number on crime prevention trails behind a good bit in context (a 2.91-star rating).

Also popular: the city public library (3.59 stars), city parks (3.27 stars), parks and rec programs (3.22 stars), drinking water (3.19 stars), garbage collection (3.17 stars) and rec centers (3.10 stars).

Where there is room for improvement: snow removal tops the list (1.88 stars), with street repair (2.26 stars) and sidewalk maintenance (2.29 stars) not far behind.

City government as a whole seems to be in the crosshairs, with one notable exception: survey respondents gave the customer service offered by city employees a solid 3.04-star rating.

It was downhill from there. Residents rated the value of services relative to taxes paid to the city at 2.40 stars, rated the overall honesty of city government at 2.37 stars, weighed in with 2.12 stars on a question about whether city leaders generally act in the best interests of Waynesboro, and 2.06 stars regarding overall confidence in city government.

Another question asked respondents their feelings in terms of direction. Forty-seven percent answered that they feel the city is at a standstill, with 20 percent saying they feel things are headed in the right direction, and 15 percent thinking the city is headed in the wrong direction.

The top priority for respondents: education, at 63 percent, and 68 percent listing schools as the answer to another question on what the city should spend more money on.

Programming note: I’m going to talk with Short for a podcast Friday afternoon to dive deeper into the numbers, and get his perspective on what city leaders can glean from the data points.

If you read this and have a question of your own that you’d like me to include in the podcast, please email me at augustafreepress2@gmail.com.

Column by Chris Graham

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Survey: What do Waynesboro residents think?

Residents think Waynesboro is a good place to live, raise children and retire, and that the city does a good job with police, fire and rescue.

Waynesboro High School student arrested for threats

The Waynesboro Police Department has charged a 16-year-old for communicating threats to Waynesboro High School.

Salvation Army thrift store closing: Tough decision, but right one

The Waynesboro Salvation Army thrift store on Arch Avenue has been consistently losing money in recent years.

Three trends to watch in the 2017 real estate market

Nobody has a crystal ball to know exactly what the future holds for the real estate market.

Fishburne Military School announces MacArthur Award Winner

Fishburne Military School announced the recipient of the 2017 General Douglas MacArthur Award for Leadership.

Augusta County man charged in weekend gun incident in Waynesboro

The Waynesboro Police Department has charged an Augusta County man after an early Saturday morning altercation erupted in gunfire near a city restaurant.

McAuliffe vetoes bill defunding Planned Parenthood

Governor Terry McAuliffe vetoed a bill that would restrict state and federal funding for women’s health providers like Planned Parenthood.

Fishburne Military School wrestlers advance to national championships

The Fishburne Military School wrestling team had an exceptional weekend at the VISAA State Wrestling Tournament.

Lumos Networks to be acquired by EQT Infrastructure

Lumos Networks has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by EQT Infrastructure.

Augusta Health making inroads into Lexington

Augusta Health has purchased a building in Lexington and plans to renovate it for a multi-specialty clinic and diagnostic facility.

 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 