Support suicide prevention in Overnight Walk in Washington D.C.
Published Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, 1:02 pm
We will be joining with thousands of people to walk over 16 miles through the night in the Out of the Darkness Overnight to benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention on June 17 in Washington, D.C.
Our personal fundraising goal is $1,000. We would appreciate any support that you give us for this worthwhile cause.
The walk is a way to remember Tina, Crystal’s identical twin sister who suffered from depression and died by suicide 25 years ago.
Net proceeds benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, funding research, advocacy, survivor support, education, and awareness programs – both to prevent suicide and to assist those affected by suicide.
With more than 40,000 lives lost each year in the U.S. and over one million worldwide, the importance of AFSP’s mission has never been greater, nor our work more urgent.
We hope you will consider supporting our participation in this event. Any contribution will help the work of AFSP. Checks should be made payable to AFSP and are 100% tax deductible.
Thank you for considering this request for your support. An offline form is also available to mail in a check if preferred.
