SunTrust aids cancer patients at Augusta Health

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

Scott Horchler, Vice President and Community Development Manager (left), and Vic Gilchrist, Senior Vice President SunTrust, recently presented a check to Tami Radecke, Vice President and Executive Director of the Augusta Health Foundation, in the amount of $6,000 to help provide needed services to cancer patients in treatment at Augusta Health through the Cancer Services Bridge Fund.

The fight against cancer is hard enough, but is even harder for patients who lack adequate financial means. The Bridge Fund helps alleviate the overwhelming worry caused by inadequate insurance or personal funds and allows patients to focus on treatment and getting healthy.