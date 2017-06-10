Sunday Sundowns 2017 at Washington Park Pool

Charlottesville Parks & Recreation, with the support of BAMA Works and the LeRoi Moore Fund, will host the first of three Sunday Sundowns of 2017 on Sunday, June 11 from 3pm-6pm at Washington Park Pool.

In its seventh year, Sunday Sundowns is a free community celebration that provides residents and families with a great opportunity to get together and enjoy a Sundayafternoon. The event features free swimming, music, a healthy cookout (while supplies last), games and activities for the whole family The free swimming is at Washington Park Pool and the other events will take place on the lawn adjacent to the swimming pool.

Washington Park Pool is located at 1001 Preston Avenue. Parking is available at the lot located next to the swimming pool or at the lower level of the park. For more information, please call (434) 970-3260.

Sunday Sundowns is presented by Charlottesville Parks & Recreation, Bama Works and The Leroi Moore Fund.

Other 2017 Sunday Sundowns Dates at Washington Park Pool:

Sunday, July 9 from 3pm-6pm

Sunday, August 6 from 3pm-6pm