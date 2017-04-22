Summer wrestling camp at Fishburne Military School

Fishburne Military School wrestling coach Terry Waters is hosting a summer wrestling camp at FMS June 12-16.

The camp will feature instruction from two-time NCAA national champ Quentin Wright, two-time Olympic medalist Kerry McCoy and former NCAA champs Zain Rutherford and Jason Nolf.

The camp is open to those in grades 3-12. The format is based on team competition, with technique sessions each morning and team competition in the evenings.

More information: email Coach Water at twaters@fishburne.org.