 jump to example.com

Summer wrestling camp at Fishburne Military School

Published Saturday, Apr. 22, 2017, 11:13 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

fishburne wrestlingFishburne Military School wrestling coach Terry Waters is hosting a summer wrestling camp at FMS June 12-16.

The camp will feature instruction from two-time NCAA national champ Quentin Wright, two-time Olympic medalist Kerry McCoy and former NCAA champs Zain Rutherford and Jason Nolf.

The camp is open to those in grades 3-12. The format is based on team competition, with technique sessions each morning and team competition in the evenings.

More information: email Coach Water at twaters@fishburne.org.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
American Shakespeare Center launches international playwright competition
Veterinary students to offer Community Dog Wash on April 23
Salvation Army benefit at the Wayne Theatre
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series: Practice Session Number Two
Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 NASCAR XFinity Series Race Qualifying
Squirrels draw audience for late night loss
Liberty drops Gardner-Webb, 10-8
No. 11 UVA splits doubleheader with Notre Dame
Herring calls on Congress, Trump administration to protect funding for drug treatment
Virginia receives nearly $10 million to combat opioid crisis
Sarah Gaffney named women’s basketball coach at Bridgewater College
EMU Royals score first twice, but drop DH at Hampden-Sydney
Five-run seventh the difference as WCU defeats VMI, 9-1
Chiang, Haggerty lead Hillcats to 4-2 win over P-Nats
Waynesboro man arrested on child pornography charges
Virginia State Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Augusta County
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 