 jump to example.com

Summer forecast: Early storms to hold back heat in Northeast

Published Wednesday, Apr. 26, 2017, 11:50 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

AccuWeather reports wet weather and severe storms will keep extreme temperatures at bay in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic this summer, while heat and humidity plague the South.

accuweatherMeanwhile, California will be at risk from wildfires due to abundant vegetation as the Northwest grapples with outbreaks of severe weather.

 

Early storms to hold back extreme heat in Northeast; Thunderstorms aim for mid-Atlantic

Unlike the summer of 2016, when drought conditions gripped the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, this summer will bring on-and-off wet weather to both regions.

“Especially in June and July, we should see some showers and storms from time to time,” AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Forecaster Paul Pastelok said.

The moisture will help to hold back extreme and prolonged heat.

“I think we’ll have some hot weather, but it won’t be as prolonged as we saw last year a couple of times,” he said.

However, northeastern I-95 cities, including New York City and Boston, may end up with slightly more 90-degree days than normal – although still fewer than last year.

“[Areas] farther south may be at or slightly below normal due to a little bit more moisture over the summer,” Pastelok said.

 

Fire threat to continue in Southeast despite storms, possible tropical hit

More than 100 fires have ripped across Florida this spring, and the threat shows no sign of relenting into the summer season.

“The only thing that can really save them early on will be a tropical hit that could take place,” Pastelok said.

“The chances are a little bit low on that, so we’ll probably have to deal with more smoke in the air down in central and southern Florida going into the early summer,” he said.

Areas more likely to be impacted by the tropics early on include the western Gulf Coast, including New Orleans and Houston. The Carolina coast may also be at risk.

“I’d be concerned about Charleston up to Cape Hatteras,” Pastelok said, adding that water temperatures are already running above normal in that area.

Severe weather will also threaten the Carolinas in June.

Across the Southeast, showers and storms will be widespread. With humidity levels running high, flooding downpours may result.

 

Heat and dryness grip the northern, southern Plains

Early in the season, periods of warmth across the northern Plains will trigger severe weather.

However, the storms are not expected to last long. Drier conditions will set in from mid- to late season, allowing temperatures to climb.

How persistent the heat is will determine whether a mild or moderate drought is likely to develop. Prolonged dryness could put stress on crops later in the season.

“This is a tricky area that we’re watching very closely,” Pastelok said.

 

California wildfires to rage despite rain, snow; Severe weather to strike Northwest

Despite significant rain and mountain snow across California early this year, wildfires will still pose a threat this summer.

Significant precipitation has led to abundant vegetation which can serve as fuel for fires, Pastelok said.

Early in the season, heat may be inconsistent across California, but temperatures are predicted to rise significantly in July, increasing the chances for fires.

Meanwhile, the Northwest will face periods of severe weather.

Shower and thunderstorms will strike in June at times, but the latter part of the season will bring the greatest risk for severe weather across the interior Northwest, including Spokane, Washington, and Boise, Idaho.

From AccuWeather.com

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Potomac, Frederick split doubleheader
Virginia Tech professor enlists French residents for study validating pollution-driven health claims
Warner, Portman push access to dual enrollment for low-, middle-income students
Virginia congressional delegation urges financial aid flexibility in absence of IRS tool
Portman, Kaine praise bill promoting early hearing detection in newborns, infants, young children
Virginia State Police experiencing email outage
George Mason adds UConn grad transfer Natalie Butler
OneVirginia2021 sponsored plaintiffs file gerrymandering appeal to Supreme Court
Rockingham County Interstate 81 rest area closure rescheduled for Thursday
Virginia Department of Health urges caution following heavy rains
McAuliffe signs Filler-Corn birth control bill into law
ACC Teleconference: Virginia Tech football coach Justin Fuente
Podcast: Antoine Scott talks life in comedy
Baysox teach Squirrels lesson on Education Day
ACC Teleconference: UVA football coach Bronco Mendenhall
Podcast: Interview with Matthew Lord of the 3 Redneck Tenors
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 