Summer food program begins for children at risk of hunger
The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is participating in the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program, sponsoring nine feeding sites beginning in June for children at risk of going hungry in the Shenandoah Valley.
The Food Bank expects to provide food to more than 1,500 children across its 25-county service area through the program this summer. The Summer Food Service Program is designed to reach children who may not get nutritious meals at home over the vacation, particularly students who receive free or reduced-price meals during the school year. The Food Bank provides food to places like the Boys and Girls Clubs, summer school programs, churches and recreation programs for children at risk of hunger.
Donations to the Food Bank typically decrease during the summer months. However, hunger doesn’t take a summer vacation, and many students who would otherwise eat breakfast and lunch at school no longer have access to those meals during the summer.
The Program will help hundreds of local children in need, providing snacks and/or breakfast and lunch. Meals are provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children.
In accordance with Federal law and the U.S. Department of Agriculture policy, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability.
The sites offering summer feeding programs are:
|
Street Address
|City
|State
|Zip Code
|Phone Number
|Programs
|Hours of Operation
|1114 W. Johnson St.
|Staunton
|Va
|24401
|540-471-3139
|M-Fr June 5-July 28
|Breakfast 8:30am-9am/Lunch 12pm-12:30pm
|302 E. Main St.
|Waynesboro
|Va
|22980
|540-949-4516
|M-Fr June 5-July 28
|Breakfast 8:30am-9am/Lunch 12pm-12:30pm
|302 W B St.
|Elkton
|Va
|22827
|540-830-1716
|M-Fr June 12-Aug 11
|Lunch 12pm-12:45pm/ PM Snack 3pm-3:30pm
|225 American Legion Dr.
|Timberville
|Va
|22853
|540-896-3310
|M-Fr June 19-Aug 11
|Lunch 12pm-12:45pm/PM Snack3pm-3:45pm
|620 Simms Ave.
|Harrisonburg
|Va
|22803
|540-434-6060
|M-Fr June 12-Aug 18
|Lunch 12pm-1pm/ PM Snack 2PM-3PM
|2101 Elm Ave
|Grottoes
|Va
|24441
|540-249-0111
|M-Fr June 19-Aug11
|Lunch 12pm-12:45pm/PM Snack3pm-3:30pm
|252 Myers/Moon Rd.
|Monterey
|Va
|24465
|540-468-6360
|M-Fr June 19-July 7
|Breakfast 8:15pm-8:30pm/Lunch 12pm-12:30pm
|2446 Sycamore Ave
|Buena Vista
|Va
|24416
|540-458-4669
|M W June 19-Aug 2
|Lunch 12pm-12:30pm
|1625 Ivy St
|Waynesboro
|Va
|22980
|540-946-4635
|M-Th June 5-June 29
|Am Snack 9:30am-9:45pm/Lunch11:45am-12:15pm
About the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
Founded in 1981, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is the largest organization alleviating hunger in western and central Virginia. Headquartered in Verona, VA, the Food Bank serves 25 counties and eight cities through distribution centers in Charlottesville, Lynchburg, Winchester and Verona. The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank distributes nearly 24.6 million pounds of food annually to 114,400 people each month through a network of 215 community partners – food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, schools, churches and other non-profit groups. The Food Bank is a member of Feeding America, a national food bank association that supports 200 food banks across the United States. For more information, visit www.brafb.org.
