Summer food program begins for children at risk of hunger

Published Wednesday, May. 31, 2017, 2:38 pm

The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is participating in the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program, sponsoring nine feeding sites beginning in June for children at risk of going hungry in the Shenandoah Valley.

blue ridge area food bankThe Food Bank expects to provide food to more than 1,500 children across its 25-county service area through the program this summer. The Summer Food Service Program is designed to reach children who may not get nutritious meals at home over the vacation, particularly students who receive free or reduced-price meals during the school year. The Food Bank provides food to places like the Boys and Girls Clubs, summer school programs, churches and recreation programs for children at risk of hunger.

Donations to the Food Bank typically decrease during the summer months. However, hunger doesn’t take a summer vacation, and many students who would otherwise eat breakfast and lunch at school no longer have access to those meals during the summer.

The Program will help hundreds of local children in need, providing snacks and/or breakfast and lunch. Meals are provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children.

In accordance with Federal law and the U.S. Department of Agriculture policy, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability.

The sites offering summer feeding programs are:


Street Address		 City State Zip Code Phone Number Programs Hours of Operation
1114 W. Johnson St. Staunton Va 24401 540-471-3139 M-Fr  June 5-July 28 Breakfast 8:30am-9am/Lunch 12pm-12:30pm
302 E. Main St. Waynesboro Va 22980 540-949-4516 M-Fr  June 5-July 28 Breakfast 8:30am-9am/Lunch 12pm-12:30pm
302 W B St. Elkton Va 22827 540-830-1716 M-Fr  June 12-Aug 11 Lunch 12pm-12:45pm/ PM Snack 3pm-3:30pm
225 American Legion Dr. Timberville Va 22853 540-896-3310 M-Fr  June 19-Aug 11 Lunch 12pm-12:45pm/PM Snack3pm-3:45pm
620 Simms Ave. Harrisonburg Va 22803 540-434-6060 M-Fr June 12-Aug 18 Lunch 12pm-1pm/ PM Snack 2PM-3PM
2101 Elm Ave Grottoes Va 24441 540-249-0111 M-Fr June 19-Aug11 Lunch 12pm-12:45pm/PM Snack3pm-3:30pm
252 Myers/Moon Rd. Monterey Va 24465 540-468-6360 M-Fr  June 19-July 7 Breakfast 8:15pm-8:30pm/Lunch 12pm-12:30pm
2446 Sycamore Ave Buena Vista Va 24416 540-458-4669 M W  June 19-Aug 2 Lunch 12pm-12:30pm
1625 Ivy St Waynesboro Va 22980 540-946-4635 M-Th June 5-June 29 Am Snack 9:30am-9:45pm/Lunch11:45am-12:15pm

About the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

Founded in 1981, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is the largest organization alleviating hunger in western and central Virginia. Headquartered in Verona, VA, the Food Bank serves 25 counties and eight cities through distribution centers in Charlottesville, Lynchburg, Winchester and Verona. The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank distributes nearly 24.6 million pounds of food annually to 114,400 people each month through a network of 215 community partners – food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, schools, churches and other non-profit groups. The Food Bank is a member of Feeding America, a national food bank association that supports 200 food banks across the United States. For more information, visit www.brafb.org.

