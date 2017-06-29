The most successful celebrity clothing lines

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

A range of celebrities from across a broad range of professions have involved themselves to varying degrees in the fashion world. Some of these ventures are doomed from inception but others go on to become recognizable and enduring brands. For some, this involves lending their name to a range of products designed and produced by a third party, whereas others have dedicated their time to nurturing the brand and are heavily involved in all stages of the process. While a number of big-name stars have had their fashion business ventures fail, including Avril Lavigne and Lindsay Lohan, others have been hugely successful. Here are some of the most successful and enduring celebrity clothing lines.

Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson had successful careers in both acting and singing. In recent years, however, she has become better known for her skills as an entrepreneur at the helm of her own successful fashion brand. With annual revenue of over $1 billion, The Jessica Simpson Collection is one of the world’s leading and most recognizable fashion brands, and the most successful celebrity clothing line. The Jessica Simpson Collection continues to output products that resonate with a wide demographic and have become associated with upscale department stores such as Lord & Taylor as well as Macy’s and Belk, all of whom carry The Jessica Simpson Collection. Despite its connotations with upscale luxury shopping experiences, the collection has remained affordable and attainable, which has given it a mass appeal not usually seen with high-end brands. The brand continues to output high-quality products and this year, the Jessica Simpson swimwear line was launched.

Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen

The Olsen twins began their careers as actors for the televisions series Full House but branched out into the world of fashion at a very young age. They launched their clothing line, initially sold exclusively through Walmart, while still teenagers. After the success of their Walmart offerings, which were aimed at girls aged 4 to 14, the girls launched their own fashion label, The Row, and began marketing to increasingly upscale market, eventually breaking into the luxury brand status they possess today. The Row’s products have been worn by a number of celebrities, including Michelle Obama, Julianne Moore, Reese Witherspoon, and Emma Stone.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sex & The City star Sarah Jessica Parker has often been compared to her character, Carrie Bradshaw, from the show. Both are known for being extremely fashion conscious and it should be no surprise to fans of the series that Sarah Jessica Parker is involved in her own fashion range, Bitten. Her initial venture with sportswear chain, Steve and Barry’s, ended in that company filing for bankruptcy, but Parker’s clothing line was well received and she continued her work, eventually launching a shoe and bag line for Nordstrom. In March 2017, Parker launched a new handbag line entitled ‘The Seven Essentials’. The line was well received and a welcome addition to Parker’s fashion portfolio.

Kate Moss

The supermodel turned fashion designer Kate Moss has been one of the biggest mega-celebrities of the fashion world in recent memory. Beginning a decade ago with a collection for British high street retailer, Top Shop, Kate Moss has designed a range of fashion items and accessories across a broad range of categories. She has continued her association with Top Shop while also working with French company Longchamps, among others.

Victoria Beckham

Musical superstar turned fashion guru Victoria Beckham launched her first clothing line in the early 2000’s. From the beginning, she found success and soon her name was being attached to a variety of upmarket and luxury fashion products. She showed off her first collection in 2008 to rave reviews and won a British Fashion Award a few years later. Since then, she has maintained a steady rate of output and has maintained the same buzz and success that surrounded her earlier efforts.

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani has found success as a musician twice; first with her band No Doubt and then later as a solo artist. During No Doubt’s heyday, Stefani was recognized for her unique style and approach to fashion and it was inevitable she would become more involved with the industry. Her clothing line, LAMB, now brings in around $90 million a year and is sold at a variety of outlets across the globe.

Celebrity fashion lines are a fantastic barometer for the mood of the public and with more and more celebrities making the transition from celebrity to a businessperson, fashion is one of the industries that appeals most.