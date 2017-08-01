Stuff the Bus is almost here

United Way of Greater Augusta is working in support of Harrisonburg Radio Group’s annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive at the Staunton and Waynesboro Wal-Marts during tax free weekend – August 4th, 5th, and 6th.

With more than 7,000 children in Staunton, Waynesboro, and Augusta County schools eligible for Free & Reduced Lunches, Stuff the Bus is an opportunity to help ease the burden of back to school shopping for local families.

By partnering with Harrisonburg Radio Group. Wal-Mart, Waynesboro, Staunton, and Augusta County Schools, several hundreds of volunteers will be collecting and sorting donated school supplies for students throughout the region.

Donations can be dropped off all weekend long August 4-6 at the Staunton or Waynesboro Wal-Marts. In addition to donations, United Way of Greater Augusta is in need of volunteers to help us collect, pack and deliver school supplies. Please visit the Greater Augusta Volunteer Center website at www.volunteergreateraugusta.org for opportunities to volunteer for Stuff the Bus. If you would like to donate school supplies prior to August 4th, you can drop off supplies at the United Way of Greater Augusta office located at 24 Idlewood Blvd, Staunton, Virginia between 9:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

For more information, contact the United Way of Greater Augusta at 540-885-1229 or email Stuff the Bus coordinator Nadina Pupic at Nadina.Pupic@unitedway.org.