 jump to example.com

Study: Hospital financials healthy, despite sluggish economy

Published Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, 11:30 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

new study issued by the Thomas Jefferson Institute for Public Policy shows that the overall finances of Virginia hospitals are healthy.

Using numbers posted on the Virginia Hospital Information website, the Institute compared the figures with those posted in previous years. They demonstrated that, while hospital profits remained flat since last year, hospital net worth has increased by $1.1 billion, and the number of hospitals operating at a deficit has dropped by 20 percent.

More important is the bigger picture: Since 2012, hospital profits have risen from $1.58 billion to $1.89 billion, hospital net worth has risen from $14.75 billion to $17.8 billion, and the number of hospitals operating at a deficit has fallen from 42 to 27.

“These are not the numbers of an industry in desperate financial trouble,” said Michael Thompson, president of the Thomas Jefferson Institute and author of the study.

“This year’s study, Virginia’s Hospitals: Doing Well in a Sluggish Economy, shows that the hospitals enjoyed an overall profit of basically the same as last year — $1.89 billion. And, as profits remained stable, the net worth of our hospitals increased by 6.6% or over $1.1 billion,” said Thompson in a statement.

“And to illustrate the growing economic strength of our hospitals in yet another way, once again fewer hospitals are running a deficit. As a matter of fact, over the past four years – from 2012 through 2015 – the number of hospitals running in the red has decreased by 35% — from 42 in 2012 to 27 in 2015.

This year’s report also shows that in every region of the state, our hospitals as a whole are running profitably although two of the five regions show less profit than last year. And in each of the five regions the hospitals showed an increase in their net worth.

This year’s report also lists the compensation of the non-profit hospitals’ CEO’s as listed in Guidestar and in the Richmond Times Dispatch. The total compensation for the CEO’s of Virginia’s non-profit hospitals ranged from $230,748 to $6,000,797.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association (VHHA) argues for the continuation of monopoly services through the Certificate of Public Need laws, and advocates for an expansion of Medicaid because it says that its membership is on shaky financial ground.

However, this year’s annual study shows that the overall hospital industry here in Virginia continues to get stronger and stronger.”

The graphs below show the financial progress of Virginia hospitals over the past four years, during a time of a devastatingly sluggish economy in the Commonwealth.

The study may be found on the Thomas Jefferson Institute website by clicking here.

Discussion
 
Top Stories
a

Stable Craft Brewing to debut Winter Craft Beer Dinner Theatre Series

Stable Craft Brewing in Augusta County will be hosting a unique twist to traditional craft beer dinners.

Auditions for Xanadu at the Wayne Theatre set for Jan. 21-22

Auditions for an upcoming Wayne Theatre production of the musical Xanadu are set for Saturday, Jan. 21, and Sunday, Jan. 22.

Viewpoints looks at Staunton Augusta Waynesboro Habitat for Humanity

Staunton Augusta Waynesboro Habitat for Humanity executive director Lance Barton joins Viewpoints to talk about the non-profit's efforts to boost home ownership in the Greater Augusta region.

Fishburne Military School selected for 58th Presidential Inauguration Parade

Fishburne Military School has officially been selected to march in the 58th Presidential Inaugural Parade in Washington, D.C.

 
Recent News

Recent Sports

Recent Politics

Recent Business

Viewpoints
 
Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Join the conversation on WVPT's Facebook page.

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press, ESPN3 baseball broadcaster and the author of five books. Crystal Graham is the award-winning former host of WVPT’s Virginia Tonight.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Want to see what's coming up on Viewpoints? Click here.

Missed a show? Watch OnDemand and on our YouTube channel.

Past shows are also available via the PBS app wherever it is available (iOS, Xbox, Roku, Android, etc). Videos will be found more easily if you localize the app and select WVPT as your local PBS station.

AFP Business

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
 

Advertise

Get information on readership and advertising online with us.


AFP Classes

Augusta Free Press offers a series of hour-long classes on website design, marketing strategy, social media, event planning and more.


Web Design

You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.


Graphic Design

Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.


Marketing/PR

Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.


Search Engine Optimization

The prettiest website in the world is like a tree falling in the forest with no one there to hear it. If your website hasn’t been search engine optimized, no one is going to see it or hear it – and it’s not going to work for you.


Video/Audio

Web videos, TV and radio commercials, DVDs – Augusta Free Press LLC has you covered when it comes to video and audio production.


 