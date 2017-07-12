 jump to example.com

Study: Babies born big more likely to become obese children

Published Wednesday, Jul. 12, 2017, 9:56 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Infants born with a high birthweight are more likely to become obese as children, a new study from the University of Virginia Children’s Hospital suggests. The researchers say pediatricians may want to counsel parents of high birthweight babies early on to prevent the onset of obesity and the health problems it eventually brings.

uva children's hospitalThe study looked at 10,186 children across the country, both those born at term and those born prematurely. The children born with high birthweight at term were more likely to be obese by kindergarten than their average-weight counterparts. A similar finding held true in the children born prematurely, starting in first grade.

“Infants born with higher birthweight appeared to be at risk from a young age,” researcher Sarah Miller said. “These children may benefit from early attention.”

 

Childhood Obesity

Children born with a large birthweight (above 10 pounds at term) were 69 percent more likely than average weight children to be obese by kindergarten and continuing at least through second grade, the researchers determined. By second grade, the last grade examined, 23.1 percent of children born with high birthweight were obese. In comparison, children born at the expected weight had an obesity rate of only 14.2 percent by second grade.

Of the premature infants born with high weight for gestational age, 27.8 percent were obese by second grade. Those born at the expected weight had an obesity rate of only 14.2 percent. Those born below the expected weight had an obesity rate of 28 percent.

The study found these relationships despite adjusting for factors such as socioeconomic status, but they did not look at other factors that contribute to the children’s obesity. The researchers suggested that pediatricians might give special attention to parents of high birthweight babies, possibly counseling them on lifestyle habits that could prevent weight gain from a young age, such as reducing television viewing, encouraging physical activity and avoiding sugary drinks and juice.

“We are hopeful that these data may help physicians and families make healthy lifestyle decisions for their young children to avoid later weight problems,” said researcher Mark DeBoer, MD, of the UVA Children’s Hospital.

Overall, almost 17 percent of U.S. children are obese and an additional 15 percent are overweight.

 

Findings Published

The researchers have published their findings in the scientific journal Pediatric Obesity. The research team consisted of Nicole Kapral, Miller, Rebecca Scharf, Matthew J. Gurka and DeBoer.

The work was supported by the National Institutes of Health, grant R01HL120960, and a Doris Duke Charitable Foundation Clinical Scientist Development Award.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
AAA: Extreme heat can exact toll on drivers, passengers, cars
Rebels rally, stun Harrisonburg, 7-5
Tips to simplify your divorce
MicroHealth to create 65 new jobs in Fairfax County
New way to shut off genes speeds battle against genetic diseases
Metered parking pilot program approved in Charlottesville
Municipal Band of Charlottesville’s 95th Summer Concert Series continues at The Paramount Theater
Virginia women’s basketball adds Amandine Toi to recruiting class
Warner, Cassidy, Bennet, Young push for outcome-based arrangements with drug manufacturers
State Police: Woman assaulted on Interstate 64
Agreement to foster economic development between Virginia, Vietnam
Emmy winning drama Homeland to film in Virginia
ACC has nine selected to 2017 Mackey Award Watch List
McAuliffe announces $150,000 Virginia Tourism Growth Fund investment for Richmond Raceway infield redevelopment
2017 ESPY nominations include six from ACC
Registration for SMAC swim team at the Waynesboro YMCA
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 