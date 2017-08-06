 jump to example.com

Student visits China on NSF fellowship to explore neural processes of bat echolocation

Published Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, 1:50 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Few animals can interpret echoes as keenly as bats. And few places in the world are better suited to study bats than the Shandong University-Virginia Tech International Laboratory in Jinan, a city in eastern China where Joseph Sutlive is spending the summer.

virginia tech bats study

Doctoral student Joseph Sutlive [right] and Audra Van Wart, the co-director of the translational biology, medicine, and health program, discuss Sutlive’s echolocation research.

Sutlive, a Virginia Tech doctoral student in the translational biology, medicine, and health [TBMH] program, recently flew to Jinan with the support of a National Science Foundation (NSF) East Asia and Pacific Summer Institutes Fellowship award.

His objective: discover more about how bats interpret echoes to navigate through dark, cluttered environments — with capabilities that far surpass human-made sonar systems.

“Bats have structures outside their nostrils that they are able to move five to 10 times a second — much faster than an eye-blink,” said Sutlive, who is from Charlotte, North Carolina. “I would like to learn more about how those movements affect their perception, so this NSF award helps support my research on the underlying neuroscientific basis of echolocation through the TBMH graduate program. It also gives me a chance to experience China.”

The grant is jointly funded by the NSF and the Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology.

“This opportunity will broaden me as a researcher,” Sutlive said. “I am carrying out my TBMH dissertation research in the neuroscience focus area of the translational biology, medicine, and health graduate program, so I do biological experiments, and I also work with bat-inspired robots that use sonar and have silicone structures to match bat anatomy. It is a good combination.”

Sutlive collaborates with Hiroshi Riquimaroux, a neuroscientist at Shandong University with expertise in acoustics and the study of the physiology of hearing, particularly bat physiology.

“We are excited to see Joseph embrace the collaborative and interdisciplinary nature of the TBMH program, traveling internationally to bridge research in both engineering and neuroscience,” said Audra Van Wart, the assistant vice president for health sciences education at Virginia Tech, co-director of the TBMH program, and director of education and training at the Virginia Tech Carilion Research Institute. “His investigation into the neural underpinning of this specialized form of auditory processing could have both technological and biomedical applications.”

Human-made sonar systems use microphones and speakers in sync, while bats capture more detailed information by using their nostrils or mouths to emit sound and using their ears as receivers. Sutlive will study the greater horseshoe bat, which is native to China and has particularly efficient biosonar.

Sutlive seeks to discover how the motion of the bats’ ear and nose structures influences the way their brains encode auditory signals. He will look for correlates of the facial and ear dynamics of the bats in neurophysiological recordings from the auditory brain stem, particularly two midbrain anatomical areas – the inferior and superior colliculus, which are involved in integrating and routing sensory perceptions.

“Joseph’s research is the first attempt to look at the neural basis for the dynamics in the biosonar systems,” said Sutlive’s advisor, Rolf Mueller, an associate professor of mechanical engineering in the College of Engineering. “We have worked on this topic using studies of animal behavior and robotic reproductions, but any neural correlates have yet to be found. I have high hopes that Joseph’s work can deliver those.”

Mueller, who directs the Virginia Tech Center for Bioinspired Science and Technology supported by the Institute for Critical Technology and Applied Science, founded the Shandong University-Virginia Tech International Laboratory in 2010.

Sutlive’s NSF East Asia and Pacific Summer Institutes Fellowship is the fifth such award for Virginia Tech students to work in China at the Shandong University-Virginia Tech International Laboratory.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Aug. 7-11
William & Mary football to open preseason camp on Monday
P-Nats blanked 6-0 by Winston-Salem
Shenandoah National Park selects Duane Polcou for August Artist-in-Residence program
Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Week of Aug. 7-11
Virginia honey bee colonies up 23 percent since 2016
Solomon Islands province names first female peace and reconciliation officer
Down East hangs on for 3-2 win over Hillcats
Shenandoah National Park announces temporary trail closure during helicopter operations
Susan Steagull named CIO of VCU Health System
Dinner Diva: Why fat is good
Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alert: Week of Aug. 7-11
Herring launches Virginia Military and Veteran Legal Resource Guide
Steve Johnston’s iPod idea improves security, communication for Virginia Tech employees
Tree trimming will continue on Route 250 in Albemarle County
2017-18 Norfolk State basketball schedule revealed
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 