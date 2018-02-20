Student research team accelerates snow melt with ‘Melt Mat’

“The idea for a thermal absorptive blanket is novel, but also very practical,” said Jonathan Boreyko, an assistant professor of biomedical engineering and mechanics and the team’s faculty advisor. “For novelty’s sake, the team really needed to go for a journal publication. For practicality’s sake, we went for a patent.”

“They ended up getting both,” said Boreyko. “I was very proud of them.”

A hallmark of the engineering science and mechanics undergraduate program, senior design teams form in the spring of students’ junior year. During this time, program faculty members visit junior classes on a rotating schedule to pitch their ideas for senior projects. After selecting an idea, team members immerse themselves in the design project until graduation – sometimes longer – with the aim of conducting research and designing products alongside their faculty advisors.

“Generally, snow reflects about three-quarters of the sun’s radiation back into the air, so it’s actually really hard for the sun to melt a snowbank,” said Boreyko. “Even if temperatures are above freezing and the sun is out, the snow’s surface just bounces most of the heat right off. That’s the fundamental problem we’re trying to address here.”

Imn spring 2016, Boreyko pitched the idea for a thermal absorptive blanket, something that would not only absorb the sun’s heat, but could also conduct that heat across the blanket’s surface to accelerate snow melting times. After selecting Boreyko’s idea as the focus of their project, the team then began the process of designing, constructing, and experimenting with several scale models, one of which would emerge as the Melt Mat more than a year later.

The Melt Mat’s simple, passive design means it would be less expensive to make and ideal for repeated use. Its durable construction also prevents the Melt Mat from degrading over time, a problem observed with other passive methods of snow removal, such as spreading large amounts of soot particles over snowbanks for a similar effect. Because the Melt Mat does not rely on antifreeze or other chemicals that could run off into groundwater, its use has no adverse effects on the environment.

With a wide array of applications – including residential driveways and sidewalks, parking lots, and athletic fields – several design team members explored the possibility of starting a company to manufacture, market, and sell the Melt Mat. But now, with their provisional patent in hand, the team is hoping to find an established company that might be interested in working toward a full patent, which could allow for licensing agreements to use the Melt Mat’s technology.

“When our senior design class had concluded, we felt like we were really on to something,” said Sarah Wray, a senior design team member and one of the study’s co-authors. “We decided to push ourselves further.”

With any luck, the Melt Mat could be coming to a store near you.

Additional co-authors and senior design team members include Owen Hansen, Andrew Sheen, Kristen Swedberg, Karl Vitale, and Matthew Fox, all of whom are 2017 engineering science and mechanics graduates from Virginia Tech’s undergraduate program.