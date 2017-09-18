 jump to example.com

Student raises money to improve isolated Ecuadorean community’s access to education

Published Monday, Sep. 18, 2017, 12:07 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

 When undergraduate Matt Lacey visited Ecuador last summer as part of Virginia Tech’s Tropical Biology and Conservation in Ecuador course, he was struck by the beauty of the place: the lush cloud forests, brightly colored birds, and strange nocturnal mammals. But even more, he was struck by the people.
virginia tech ecuador

Students in Virginia Tech’s Tropical Biology and Conservation in Ecuador course visit Yanayacu Biological Station in the Napo Province of Ecuador.

Members of the Kichwa tribe live deep in the Amazon rainforest of northeastern Ecuador and have limited contact with the outside world, including modern medicine and technologies. Their village, Sani Isla, is located on the Napo River, a tributary of the Amazon, and the nearest town is three hours upriver by motorized canoe.

While there, Lacey, a rising senior majoring in wildlife conservation in the College of Natural Resources and Environment, met Danny Gualinga, a member of the Kichwa community who served as a birding guide to the student group.

Unlike many young men, Gualinga decided to stay in his village to help expand the community’s capabilities without diminishing its cultural heritage. He aspires to improve access to schools in the capital of Quito, increase instruction in technical trades useful for the region, and to facilitate an appreciation for the tribe’s rich history and culture, which is passed down by word of mouth rather than written form.

Gualinga raises money for these initiatives through the Llikchary Institute, a nonprofit organization he founded that is dedicated to improving the lives of the Sani Isla people.

“I want to give the young people in the village the opportunity to acquire skills, which enable them to build their future and that of the village,” writes Gualinga on the institute’s website. “I want to give them pride to be able to present their knowledge and culture.”

Gualinga is also passionate about hosting international visitors because it gives them “the opportunity to engage with us in a meaningful way by using their skills to get involved in the construction of our and their own future.”

Western oil and timber conquests have damaged the Amazonian environment. Since the Kichwa rely on the natural world for all of their physical needs, these practices have also damaged their livelihoods. Students in the course are encouraged to think critically about these issues.

“As part of the study-abroad experience, the students learn that conservation efforts extend far beyond just the environment that needs protecting but has to involve local groups as well as other stakeholders,” said Ignacio Moore, faculty leader for the study-abroad course and an associate professor of biological sciences in the College of Science. “The Sani Isla community is trying to preserve their homeland and way of life from oil exploration. Our visit to their community had a profound effect on the students.”

After talking with Gualinga, Lacey knew he needed to help.

“I was very impressed by Danny’s commitment to his community,” said Lacey. “His passion for the Kichwa is so strong and their needs are so great that I knew I had to do something to help.”

When Lacey came back to Virginia Tech in the fall, he had the opportunity to participate in the College of Natural Resources and Environment’s Leadership Institute. As part of the two-semester professional development course, students team up to complete a capstone project relating to leadership and natural resources. Lacey pitched the idea of raising money for the Llikchary Institute and was thrilled when his peers also liked the idea.

Under the name “Hokies for the Amazon Kichwa” the group created Facebook and GoFundMe pages. Their original goal was to raise $5,000 to support scholarships for two Kichwa students to attend university in Quito, a boat license so that a community member could drive the students to school, and a stipend for international volunteers to serve in the community.

In addition to online fundraising, the group hosted multiple restaurant fundraiser nights in Blacksburg and gave educational presentations across campus.

When Lacey first proposed the capstone project, Henry Cohen, a rising senior majoring in geography and a member of last year’s Leadership Institute cohort, was skeptical. The mission of helping an entire group of people thousands of miles away with only a few months to prepare and limited resources and contacts seemed daunting. And it was a struggle for the team’s six students, each with full schedules of classes, sports, and outside organizations, to find a time to meet each week. However, by May when the project ended, Cohen said it was incredible to look back and see how far they had come.

The group raised more than $2,000 for the Llikchary Institute and will continue its fundraising effort this fall.

“Working so closely with those five other people over the course of two semesters taught me so much about leadership in a way that any typical classroom course could not,” said Cohen. “This was not the type of group project where we could meet once or twice, make a Google doc, and finish it up the night before it was due. We had to actually work together.  We had to call each other out when we weren’t carrying our weight. Sometimes we lost our patience with each other and had to apologize. I used to pride myself with being a pretty independent person, but I saw how important it was to let go of my pride and work alongside others for a common goal.”

“While working on Hokies for the Amazon Kichwa, we faced challenges, such as public outreach and realistic goal setting,” said Tristan Jilson, a rising senior majoring in wildlife conservation and another member of the Leadership Institute cohort. “Even though our Facebook posts were getting a good amount of views, it was impossible to tell if people glancing at our posts understood the message we were trying to get across. I learned that getting your message across to just a handful of people and ensuring they understand the issues can make a bigger difference than trying to spread your message to as many people as possible. Our speaker nights were important because we got the chance to sit people down, talk about the issues, and answer questions.”

Brian Bond, director of the Leadership Institute and a professor of sustainable biomaterials in the College of Natural Resources and Environment, said he was proud of this cohort’s dedication to their projects and the skills they were able to acquire as part of the institute.

“Matt had to sell his idea to get six students interested,” said Bond. “He used his leadership skills to communicate his vision of what the project was, and then the team had to figure out how they were going to achieve the goal. They had to use their tools of leadership to come together. It’s wonderful to see how they grow throughout these experiences.”

   
Discussion
 
Highlights

Gas prices heading back down after Harvey, Irma

Gas prices across the Mid-Atlantic are decreasing after the double hit to the United States by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

UVA football builds confidence with UConn win

The early returns from UVA’s 38-18 win over UConn on Saturday? Coach Bronco Mendenhall had some positive thoughts afterward.

Performance-driven nonsense driving NASCAR sponsor moves

Tuesday September 12, 2017 will be a day of infamy in NASCAR for many years to come when it comes to sponsorship, dedication and commitment.

Events Calendar

Upcoming events in the Shenandoah Valley, Central Virginia and statewide from the Augusta Free Press Events Calendar. Don't see your event listed? Email augustafreepress2@gmail.com.

The Petty Hearts bring Tom Petty tribute to Wayne Theatre on Sept. 22

Tom Petty tribute band The Petty Hearts are coming to the Wayne Theatre on Friday, Sept. 22.

Web Design, Marketing

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the editor of AugustaFreePress.com, is an award-winning journalist, author, TV and radio host, and an ESPN3 college football and baseball color commentator.

   
Recent Posts
Flint water continues to heal, meets EPA standards
#16 Virginia Tech rolls after sluggish start at ECU, wins 64-17
Virginia Tech, UVA students team up for sustainability
Virginia Tech cadet chosen to highlight colors at ECU game
Recent master of public health graduates take on new roles at Carilion
ACC Football Notebook: Week 3
Virginia Tech biochemists dip into the health benefits of olives and olive oil
Virginia Tech scientist to use NSF grant to study real-time solutions
Corps of Cadets alumnus Lt. Christopher Sturgill named Delaware game Hokie Hero
Virginia Tech Board of Visitors action paves way for new research, teaching facility in Roanoke
ACC Football Notebook: Week 3
ACC Football Players of the Week: Week 2
ACC announces football game times, TV for weekend of Sept. 23
#18 Virginia Tech whitewashes Delaware, 27-0
Virginia Tech cadets chosen to highlight the colors at the Delaware game
Virginia Tech Hyperloop team ventures to SpaceX for global competition
   
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 