Student raises money to improve isolated Ecuadorean community’s access to education

When undergraduate Matt Lacey visited Ecuador last summer as part of Virginia Tech’s Tropical Biology and Conservation in Ecuador course, he was struck by the beauty of the place: the lush cloud forests, brightly colored birds, and strange nocturnal mammals. But even more, he was struck by the people.

Members of the Kichwa tribe live deep in the Amazon rainforest of northeastern Ecuador and have limited contact with the outside world, including modern medicine and technologies. Their village, Sani Isla, is located on the Napo River, a tributary of the Amazon, and the nearest town is three hours upriver by motorized canoe.

While there, Lacey, a rising senior majoring in wildlife conservation in the College of Natural Resources and Environment, met Danny Gualinga, a member of the Kichwa community who served as a birding guide to the student group.

Unlike many young men, Gualinga decided to stay in his village to help expand the community’s capabilities without diminishing its cultural heritage. He aspires to improve access to schools in the capital of Quito, increase instruction in technical trades useful for the region, and to facilitate an appreciation for the tribe’s rich history and culture, which is passed down by word of mouth rather than written form.

Gualinga raises money for these initiatives through the Llikchary Institute, a nonprofit organization he founded that is dedicated to improving the lives of the Sani Isla people.

“I want to give the young people in the village the opportunity to acquire skills, which enable them to build their future and that of the village,” writes Gualinga on the institute’s website. “I want to give them pride to be able to present their knowledge and culture.”

Gualinga is also passionate about hosting international visitors because it gives them “the opportunity to engage with us in a meaningful way by using their skills to get involved in the construction of our and their own future.”

Western oil and timber conquests have damaged the Amazonian environment. Since the Kichwa rely on the natural world for all of their physical needs, these practices have also damaged their livelihoods. Students in the course are encouraged to think critically about these issues.

“As part of the study-abroad experience, the students learn that conservation efforts extend far beyond just the environment that needs protecting but has to involve local groups as well as other stakeholders,” said Ignacio Moore, faculty leader for the study-abroad course and an associate professor of biological sciences in the College of Science. “The Sani Isla community is trying to preserve their homeland and way of life from oil exploration. Our visit to their community had a profound effect on the students.”