Stuarts Draft Library Station holding grand opening on Saturday
The Stuarts Draft Library Station will be holding a Grand Opening Celebration on Saturday at 10 a.m.
The Grand Opening of the newest library station to open in Augusta County is a great opportunity for locals to find out more about this exciting community resource. Fulfilling the Augusta County Library’s mission, the Stuarts Draft branch will be a resource for locals to learn, to explore, to enjoy, to create, and to connect with each other and their community.
The Library will provide materials and services to the residents of Augusta County to meet their educational and recreational needs.
The new Library will strengthen the Augusta County Library’s outreach numbers which in Fiscal Year 2015-2016 included Augusta County citizens:
Subscribe to AFP: Come on, you know you want toYou can subscribe to Augusta Free Press if you want to. If you don't, we're still cool.
Augusta Free Press: Your local marketing specialistsAugusta Free Press brings your ideas on marketing and what you want and need to do to reach customers and clients to reality.
1K and counting: Need a new business website? Hire AFPAugusta Free Press has built more than 1,000 websites for clients across the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. With a track record of more than a decade in website design, let AFP guide you through the process.
Advertise on AFP through Dec. 31 for $500Our readership continues to grow on AugustaFreePress.com, and we want your business to feel that love. We're offering a deal to advertise in the fourth quarter for a reduced rate.
Help Wanted: Craft Beertender and Cellar TechnicianStable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro, Va., has immediate openings for Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician.
- Checking out 518,033 items combined at all five locations.
- Enjoying 738 library programs, with 20,218 people attending.
- Using Library computers 25,753 times
- Asking reference librarians 35,905 questions
- 25,247 people have an Augusta County Library card.
The Stuarts Draft Library Station is located at Broadmoor Plaza, Suite #107.
Discussion