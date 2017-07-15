Structure fire in Waynesboro: No injuries

At approximately 4:13 p.m Saturday, the Waynesboro Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 1623 Shenandoah Avenue.

Upon arrival, the first fire apparatus discovered a double wide mobile home with smoke showing out of both eaves.

All occupants had evacuated themselves prior to the arrival of the first fire apparatus.

Waynesboro Fire Department personnel were able to extinguish the kitchen fire quickly, confining a majority of the fire to that area, with smoke and heat damage throughout the remainder of the home. The department estimates the fire loss of building and contents to be approximately $65,000.

Additional departments responding to the incident included Dooms Volunteer Fire Department and The Waynesboro First Aid Crew.

The cause of the fire was determined to be unintentional due to a hot cooking pan placed too close to combustible materials.