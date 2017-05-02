Be Stroke Aware presentation by Augusta Health at the Wayne Theatre on May 16

Augusta Health will lead a presentation on stroke awareness as part of the Wayne Theatre Signature Speaker Series.

The Tuesday, May 16 talk – Be Stroke Aware: Learn the Risks & Know the Signs – will be presented by Joel Black and Claudia Koliscak, members of the Augusta Health Stroke Team, an interdisciplinary group of caregivers who work throughout the hospital to provide quality care for all stroke patients.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for the event, and the presentation begins at 7 p.m.

Admission is free.

Resulting from a lack of blood supply to the brain or bleeding in the brain, a stroke can strike a person of any age. Every 45 seconds someone in our nation will have a stroke. Recognizing the signs and symptoms of stroke and seeking immediate medical care may minimize the injury to the brain and the level of disability.

Although stroke is a disorder of the brain, its effects can be seen throughout the entire body. Ranging from mild to severe, complications can include paralysis/weakness, speech and swallowing difficulties, memory loss, coordination difficulties, vision loss, and emotional problems.

Augusta Health, an American Stroke Association Get With The Guidelines Gold Plus Target Elite Plus facility, is committed to providing patient-centered, quality care for the specialized needs of the stroke patient, ensuring a better outcome for the patient.

This presentation will help attendees better understand the risk factors, learn lifestyle changes to help with prevention and know the signs of the fifth-leading cause of death and the #1 cause of long term disability.