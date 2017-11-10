Stress-free hearing assessments

Hearing Healthcare of Virginia provides stress-free hearing assessments in which you will learn there is nothing to fear.

The entire visit often takes less time than getting your eyes checked, and is much less invasive than a visit to the dentist. We can determine your degree of hearing loss, which type it is and identify areas of weakness and options for treatment.

Treatment starts with a conversation with our professionals

Before we can discuss treatment options, our hearing healthcare professionals will assess your hearing*. We will likely ask you:

Where do you notice your hearing is challenged the most?

Do you want special solutions for your lifestyle? Are you especially active?

What are your concerns about hearing loss and wearing hearing aids?

What are your goals: Better communications at home? Less confusion at work? Hearing aids that connect seamlessly with the TV or cellphones?

Just for you: personal fittings tailored to your ears

A hearing aid is both an advanced piece of technology and a very personal device. For optimal results, our hearing experts fit and calibrate your aids specifically to your needs. Our team will ensure that your hearing aids deliver the full benefit they are capable of.

We take a number of factors into account when we advise on hearing aid solutions:

What we find in the assessment

Your answers to questions about your hearing

The size and shape of your ear canals

Your lifestyle and activities

Your budget

What feels comfortable

Request an appointment

Click here to have a representative contact you to schedule a free hearing assessment. Discounts and financing options are available.