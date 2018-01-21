 jump to example.com
 

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Breaking down #2 Virginia’s win at Wake Forest

Published Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, 8:58 pm

Chris Graham and Scott German break down #2 UVA’s 59-49 win over Wake Forest on Sunday, focusing on how defense travels, De’Andre Hunter is a difference-maker, and wishing aloud that Cory Alexander would get assigned to other games.

Listen

About Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the editor of AugustaFreePress.com, will mark his 22nd year in the media industry in 2017. An award-winning journalist and editor, Chris has also hosted local TV news programs, a syndicated sports talk show and worked as a commentator on ESPN3 college football and baseball broadcasts.

A 1994 graduate of the University of Virginia, Chris has covered Virginia politics actively since 1997, conducting interviews with governors George Allen, Jim Gilmore, Mark Warner, Tim Kaine, Bob McDonnell and Terry McAuliffe, and political newsmakers including former Congressman Tom Perriello, UVA political-science professor Larry Sabato, ABC News White House correspondent Jonathan Karl and Fox Business host Lou Dobbs.

Other notable interview subjects have included author John Grisham, ESPN TV personality Dick Vitale, sportswriter and author John Feinstein, Weather Channel anchor Stephanie Abrams and musician Bruce Hornsby.

An author of five books, Chris also co-wrote a book on the history of University of Virginia basketball, Mad About U: Four Decades of Basketball at University Hall, which was published in 2006.

Chris has covered University of Virginia sports since 1995, and is a credentialed member of the press box and press row at UVA football, basketball and baseball games, covering the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament, the NCAA Tournament and Virginia’s run to the Sweet Sixteen at Madison Square Garden in 2014, and also covering the UVA baseball team in the ACC Baseball Championship, Regionals and Super Regionals.

From 2009-2014, Chris was the play-by-play voice of the Waynesboro Generals, a team competing in the Valley Baseball League, a premier college summer baseball league affiliated with Major League Baseball and the NCAA.

Chris is currently in his second season as a color commentator for ESPN3 broadcasts of VMI college baseball games, and has served as the radio play-by-play voice for VMI football for the past two seasons, in 2015 and 2016.

The former co-host of “ACC Nation,” a syndicated radio show that ran for four years, ending in 2007, Chris is currently a contributor to “The Mark Moses Show” on 95.9-The Fan in Melbourne, Fla.

Chris also served as a member of the creative team and on-air TV commentator for Awesome Wrestling Entertainment on AWE’s Night of the Legends live pay-per-view event in 2011.

He is also the former co-host of “Viewpoints” on WVPT, a weekly news affairs TV show that aired from 2016-2017.

 
Discussion
  • Sims Carter

    everyone is comparing UVA talent. Tony Bennett has created a program that creates talented players.
    Joe Harris wouldn’t be NBA without Bennett. Brogdon became better than Joe in college. Akil isnt in the NBA but he was fantastic. Darion Atkins hung in there and probably was a better defensive player than Akil. London Perrantes probably has no NBA chance without playing for Tony Bennett. De’andre Hunter is further along than anyone I just mentioned at this point in his career. Jay Huff will be incredible next year and the Bennett NBA connection will continue. If you want to play NBA but aren’t quite there, Tony Bennett can really help you!

    • Totally agree. Joe Harris, for instance, was a three-star recruit from the state of Washington. Not on the NBA’s radar at all when he stepped on Grounds.
      Mike Scott played a year of postgrad ball, then stayed at Virginia for five years. Not many six-year guys get a chance at the NBA.
      Brogdon’s final two college choices, according to him, were UVA and Harvard. Doesn’t scream NBA, those two college choices.
      London Perrantes: three-star recruit.
      Justin Anderson was a four-star who looked like an NBA guy coming out of high school, but he only started one year at UVA.
      Tony and his staff, and the system that Virginia uses, turns borderline talents into possible NBA guys.
      From this team, Hunter is a possible NBA guy, Guy is a possible NBA guy. Wilkins, maybe. Defensively, he’s definitely there, but not sure he has enough offense. Jerome has to improve in terms of athleticism, but give him two years, and he could make a run at the NBA.
      Huff is 7-feet tall, and I’m also a wrestling guy, so I’ll say here, quoting Enzo Amore talking about Big Cass, you can’t teach that, plus Huff can hit the three, dribble-drive, score in the post, erase at the rim. He just needs to learn positional defense so he can get on the floor. Which he will.
      For Cory to continually suggest that this UVA team has no talent is him screaming for attention from the higher-ups in Charlotte (where he apparently called the game from tonight, oddly) and Bristol. If he honestly thinks that, he has no value as an evaluator of talent or an analyst of the games he called.
      Thinking back to tonight, the only insight I can remember him offering was about the kid from Oklahoma shooting the ball 39 times, and how teammates might respond to that after a game. As far as the actual game he was calling, he had nothing of substance to share.