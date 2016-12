Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: 100 Things Virginia Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die

Chris Graham interviews Brian Leung, the editor of the Streaking The Lawn blog, and the author of the book 100 Things Virginia Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.

About 100 Things Virginia Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die

Most Cavaliers fans have taken in a game or two at John Paul Jones Arena, have seen highlights of Ralph Sampson, and remember the 1981 and 1984 Final Four appearances. But only real fans know about the dominance of Jim Bakhtiar, the significance of Carl Smith’s contributions, or which game featured the largest comeback in UVA history.

100 Things Virginia Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die is the ultimate resource for true fans of the Virginia Cavaliers. Whether you’re a die-hard booster from the days of Terry Holland or a recent supporter of the team, these are the 100 things every fan needs to know and do in their lifetime.

Cavaliers writer Brian J. Leung has collected every essential piece of Cavaliers knowledge and trivia, as well as must-do activities, and ranks them all from 1 to 100, providing an entertaining and easy-to-follow checklist as you progress on your way to fan superstardom.

About Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the editor of AugustaFreePress.com and the co-host of “Viewpoints” on WVPT, will mark his 21st year in the media industry in 2016. An award-winning journalist and editor, Chris has also hosted local TV news programs, a syndicated sports talk show and served as the play-by-play announcer for a two-time championship winning summer college baseball team.

A 1994 graduate of the University of Virginia, Chris is the editor of AugustaFreePress.com, a daily news source based in Waynesboro, Va., that provides readers with in-depth coverage of news, sports, politics and culture in Virginia.

With a degree in political science from UVA, Chris has covered Virginia politics actively since 1997, conducting interviews with governors George Allen, Jim Gilmore, Mark Warner, Tim Kaine, Bob McDonnell and Terry McAuliffe, and political newsmakers including former Congressman Tom Perriello, UVA political-science professor Larry Sabato, ABC News White House correspondent Jonathan Karl and Fox Business host Lou Dobbs.

Other notable interview subjects have included author John Grisham, ESPN TV personality Dick Vitale, sportswriter and author John Feinstein, Weather Channel anchor Stephanie Abrams and musician Bruce Hornsby.

An author of five books, Chris also co-wrote a book on the history of University of Virginia basketball, Mad About U: Four Decades of Basketball at University Hall, which was published in 2006.

Chris has covered University of Virginia sports since 1995, and is a credentialed member of the press box and press row at UVA football, basketball and baseball games, covering the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament, the NCAA Tournament and Virginia’s run to the Sweet Sixteen at Madison Square Garden in 2014, and also covering the UVA baseball team in the ACC Baseball Championship, Regionals and Super Regionals.

The former co-host of “ACC Nation,” a syndicated radio show that ran for four years, ending in 2007, Chris is currently a contributor to “The Mark Moses Show” on 95.9-The Fan in Melbourne, Fla., and “Country Club” with host Kris Neil on WKDW-900AM in Staunton, Va.