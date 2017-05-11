 jump to example.com

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Who Will Stop the Rain?

Published Thursday, May. 11, 2017, 10:57 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Chris Graham talks in The Weekender about his upcoming ESPN3 appearance, Xanadu at the Wayne, more Trump, and a book on pro wrestling that is tentatively set for release in September.

 

Listen

 

About Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the editor of AugustaFreePress.com, will mark his 22nd year in the media industry in 2017. An award-winning journalist and editor, Chris has also hosted local TV news programs, a syndicated sports talk show and served as the play-by-play announcer for a two-time championship winning summer college baseball team.

A 1994 graduate of the University of Virginia, Chris is the editor of AugustaFreePress.com, a daily news source based in Waynesboro, Va., that provides readers with in-depth coverage of news, sports, politics and culture in Virginia.

With a degree in political science from UVA, Chris has covered Virginia politics actively since 1997, conducting interviews with governors George Allen, Jim Gilmore, Mark Warner, Tim Kaine, Bob McDonnell and Terry McAuliffe, and political newsmakers including former Congressman Tom Perriello, UVA political-science professor Larry Sabato, ABC News White House correspondent Jonathan Karl and Fox Business host Lou Dobbs.

Other notable interview subjects have included author John Grisham, ESPN TV personality Dick Vitale, sportswriter and author John Feinstein, Weather Channel anchor Stephanie Abrams and musician Bruce Hornsby.

An author of five books, Chris also co-wrote a book on the history of University of Virginia basketball, Mad About U: Four Decades of Basketball at University Hall, which was published in 2006.

Chris has covered University of Virginia sports since 1995, and is a credentialed member of the press box and press row at UVA football, basketball and baseball games, covering the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament, the NCAA Tournament and Virginia’s run to the Sweet Sixteen at Madison Square Garden in 2014, and also covering the UVA baseball team in the ACC Baseball Championship, Regionals and Super Regionals.

From 2009-2014, Chris was the play-by-play voice of the Waynesboro Generals, a team competing in the Valley Baseball League, a premier college summer baseball league affiliated with Major League Baseball and the NCAA.

Chris is currently in his second season as a color commentator for ESPN3 broadcasts of VMI college baseball games, and has served as the radio play-by-play voice for VMI football for the past two seasons, in 2015 and 2016.

The former co-host of “ACC Nation,” a syndicated radio show that ran for four years, ending in 2007, Chris is currently a contributor to “The Mark Moses Show” on 95.9-The Fan in Melbourne, Fla., and “Country Club” with host Kris Neil on WKDW-900AM in Staunton, Va.

Chris also served as a member of the creative team and on-air TV commentator for Awesome Wrestling Entertainment on AWE’s Night of the Legends live pay-per-view event in 2011, and is involved again with the company in a creative capacity as it makes its return to the wrestling business in 2017.

He is also the former co-host of “Viewpoints” on WVPT, a weekly news affairs TV show that aired from 2016-2017.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Potomac salvages split, wins 8-4 over Blue Rocks
Frigid five-run first inning sinks Squirrels
Game times set for 2017 Liberty home football schedule
Warner, Kaine introduce Miners Pension Protection Act
Game Notes: No. 10 Virginia hosts Miami in ACC weekend series
Wheat buyers checking quality during Mid-Atlantic tour
Virginia general fund revenue collections down 3.4% in April
Four injured in accident involving Augusta County school bus
Bristol Motor Speedway to host inaugural U.S. Nationals of Short Track Racing
Women’s lacrosse: Virginia opens NCAA tourney against Elon
Mary Baldwin University names new provost
Notre Dame, UVA add future football dates
Food Bank, letter carriers count down to 25th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive
Andrea Kuliasha’s cancer research driven by personal experience
Blue Rocks stun Potomac in second half of doubleheader
Carolina sweeps doubleheader from Hillcats at City Stadium
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 