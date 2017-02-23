 jump to example.com

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: How is UVA not on the NCAA bubble?

Published Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, 9:22 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

Chris Graham looks at the recent UVA losing streak and examines where the Cavs stand in relation to the NCAA Tournament.

 

Listen


 

About Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the editor of AugustaFreePress.com, will mark his 22nd year in the media industry in 2017. An award-winning journalist and editor, Chris has also hosted local TV news programs, a syndicated sports talk show and served as the play-by-play announcer for a two-time championship winning summer college baseball team.

A 1994 graduate of the University of Virginia, Chris is the editor of AugustaFreePress.com, a daily news source based in Waynesboro, Va., that provides readers with in-depth coverage of news, sports, politics and culture in Virginia.

With a degree in political science from UVA, Chris has covered Virginia politics actively since 1997, conducting interviews with governors George Allen, Jim Gilmore, Mark Warner, Tim Kaine, Bob McDonnell and Terry McAuliffe, and political newsmakers including former Congressman Tom Perriello, UVA political-science professor Larry Sabato, ABC News White House correspondent Jonathan Karl and Fox Business host Lou Dobbs.

Other notable interview subjects have included author John Grisham, ESPN TV personality Dick Vitale, sportswriter and author John Feinstein, Weather Channel anchor Stephanie Abrams and musician Bruce Hornsby.

An author of five books, Chris also co-wrote a book on the history of University of Virginia basketball, Mad About U: Four Decades of Basketball at University Hall, which was published in 2006.

Chris has covered University of Virginia sports since 1995, and is a credentialed member of the press box and press row at UVA football, basketball and baseball games, covering the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament, the NCAA Tournament and Virginia’s run to the Sweet Sixteen at Madison Square Garden in 2014, and also covering the UVA baseball team in the ACC Baseball Championship, Regionals and Super Regionals.

The former co-host of “ACC Nation,” a syndicated radio show that ran for four years, ending in 2007, Chris is currently a contributor to “The Mark Moses Show” on 95.9-The Fan in Melbourne, Fla., and “Country Club” with host Kris Neil on WKDW-900AM in Staunton, Va.

He is also the former co-host of “Viewpoints” on WVPT, a weekly news affairs TV show that aired from 2016-2017.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Seven new planets in the neighborhood

Chris Graham talks with Virginia Tech professor Scott King about the NASA announcement of seven earth-like planets 39 light-years away.

Survey: What do Waynesboro residents think?

Residents think Waynesboro is a good place to live, raise children and retire, and that the city does a good job with police, fire and rescue.

Waynesboro High School student arrested for threats

The Waynesboro Police Department has charged a 16-year-old for communicating threats to Waynesboro High School.

Salvation Army thrift store closing: Tough decision, but right one

The Waynesboro Salvation Army thrift store on Arch Avenue has been consistently losing money in recent years.

Three trends to watch in the 2017 real estate market

Nobody has a crystal ball to know exactly what the future holds for the real estate market.

Fishburne Military School announces MacArthur Award Winner

Fishburne Military School announced the recipient of the 2017 General Douglas MacArthur Award for Leadership.

Augusta County man charged in weekend gun incident in Waynesboro

The Waynesboro Police Department has charged an Augusta County man after an early Saturday morning altercation erupted in gunfire near a city restaurant.

McAuliffe vetoes bill defunding Planned Parenthood

Governor Terry McAuliffe vetoed a bill that would restrict state and federal funding for women’s health providers like Planned Parenthood.

Fishburne Military School wrestlers advance to national championships

The Fishburne Military School wrestling team had an exceptional weekend at the VISAA State Wrestling Tournament.

Lumos Networks to be acquired by EQT Infrastructure

Lumos Networks has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by EQT Infrastructure.

 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 