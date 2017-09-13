 jump to example.com

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Behind the scenes at ESPN3

Published Wednesday, Sep. 13, 2017, 5:10 pm

Chris Graham takes you on a podcast tour behind the scenes of an ESPN3 college football broadcast.

 

About Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the editor of AugustaFreePress.com, is the editor of AugustaFreePress.com, a daily news source based in Waynesboro, Va., that provides readers with in-depth coverage of news, sports, politics and culture in Virginia.

With a degree in political science from UVA, Chris has covered Virginia politics actively since 1997, conducting interviews with governors George Allen, Jim Gilmore, Mark Warner, Tim Kaine, Bob McDonnell and Terry McAuliffe, and political newsmakers including former Congressman Tom Perriello, UVA political-science professor Larry Sabato, ABC News White House correspondent Jonathan Karl and Fox Business host Lou Dobbs.

Other notable interview subjects have included author John Grisham, ESPN TV personality Dick Vitale, sportswriter and author John Feinstein, Weather Channel anchor Stephanie Abrams and musician Bruce Hornsby.

An author of five books, Chris also co-wrote a book on the history of University of Virginia basketball, Mad About U: Four Decades of Basketball at University Hall, which was published in 2006.

Chris has covered University of Virginia sports since 1995, and is a credentialed member of the press box and press row at UVA football, basketball and baseball games, covering the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament, the NCAA Tournament and Virginia’s run to the Sweet Sixteen at Madison Square Garden in 2014, and also covering the UVA baseball team in the ACC Baseball Championship, Regionals and Super Regionals.

From 2009-2014, Chris was the play-by-play voice of the Waynesboro Generals, a team competing in the Valley Baseball League, a premier college summer baseball league affiliated with Major League Baseball and the NCAA.

Chris is currently in his second season as a color commentator for ESPN3 broadcasts of VMI college baseball games, and has served as the radio play-by-play voice for VMI football for the past two seasons, in 2015 and 2016.

The former co-host of “ACC Nation,” a syndicated radio show that ran for four years, ending in 2007, Chris is currently a contributor to “The Mark Moses Show” on 95.9-The Fan in Melbourne, Fla.

Chris also served as a member of the creative team and on-air TV commentator for Awesome Wrestling Entertainment on AWE’s Night of the Legends live pay-per-view event in 2011.

He is also the former co-host of “Viewpoints” on WVPT, a weekly news affairs TV show that aired from 2016-2017.

   
