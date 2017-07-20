Streaking Turks look to make it six in a row

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

The Harrisonburg Turks (18-17) have now won sixth in a row and host the Front Royal Cardinals (16-20) tonight at 7:30pm. The Cardinals are 2-8 in their last ten games and have fallen to seven games back from the first place Purcellville Cannons (22-12). The Turks currently sit 6.5 games back from Charlottesville (24-10), who have the best record in the Valley League.

The probable starters for tonight’s contest were unavailable. An educated guess would be Mason Studstill (4-0) because he’s next in rotation for the Turks. He has turned out to be arguably the best pitcher the Turks have on their roster.

Last night the Turks dominated a struggling Woodstock (12-22) team 6-3. The Turks almost doubled the River Bandits hits and doubled their runs. Signs USA Player of the Week Ty Andrus led the Turks at the plate, going 4-for-5 with a RBI and a run. He leads the Turks in batting and on base percentage. Joe Lytle and Zach Kuchmaner both had good games, each having two hits. Lytle added on one run and Kuchmaner added two.

Leading the way for the River Bandits was Dalton Schroeder, who was the only one with multiple hits in their lineup. He added a RBI as well.

Grant Stewart (0-2) got the nod for the Turks, working 6.0 innings and only allowing one earned on three hits. He struck out a season-high 10 batters. Davis Kirkpatrick (4-2) got the decision, working the final three innings and also allowed three hits but did give up two earned. Luke Samson (0-2) took his second loss on the season, giving up one earned on four hits.

The Turks will be idle tomorrow, and then travel to Charlottesville on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 7pm.

Other games tonight: