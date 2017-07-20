 jump to example.com

Streaking Turks look to make it six in a row

Published Thursday, Jul. 20, 2017, 12:32 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The Harrisonburg Turks (18-17) have now won sixth in a row and host the Front Royal Cardinals (16-20) tonight at 7:30pm. The Cardinals are 2-8 in their last ten games and have fallen to seven games back from the first place Purcellville Cannons (22-12). The Turks currently sit 6.5 games back from Charlottesville (24-10), who have the best record in the Valley League.

The probable starters for tonight’s contest were unavailable. An educated guess would be Mason Studstill (4-0) because he’s next in rotation for the Turks. He has turned out to be arguably the best pitcher the Turks have on their roster.

Last night the Turks dominated a struggling Woodstock (12-22) team 6-3. The Turks almost doubled the River Bandits hits and doubled their runs. Signs USA Player of the Week Ty Andrus led the Turks at the plate, going 4-for-5 with a RBI and a run. He leads the Turks in batting and on base percentage. Joe Lytle and Zach Kuchmaner both had good games, each having two hits. Lytle added on one run and Kuchmaner added two.

Leading the way for the River Bandits was Dalton Schroeder, who was the only one with multiple hits in their lineup. He added a RBI as well.

Grant Stewart (0-2) got the nod for the Turks, working 6.0 innings and only allowing one earned on three hits. He struck out a season-high 10 batters. Davis Kirkpatrick (4-2) got the decision, working the final three innings and also allowed three hits but did give up two earned. Luke Samson (0-2) took his second loss on the season, giving up one earned on four hits.

The Turks will be idle tomorrow, and then travel to Charlottesville on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 7pm.

Other games tonight:

  • Purcellville @ Charlottesville – 5pm
  • Charlottesville @ Purcellville – 7:30pm (double header hosted at C-Ville Weekly Ballpark)
  • Woodstock @ Covington – 7pm
  • Winchester @ Staunton – 7:30pm
Discussion
 
Recent Posts
George Mason basketball’s O’Donnell signs to play overseas in Czech Republic
Liberty Athletics inks Nike contract through 2024
AAA: Heat taking its toll
Seven tips to write a good essay when you are pressed for time
Five VDOT operators earn top honors in Roadeo Competition
Shentel’s Summer Backpack Program donates three tons of food
New force measurement platform provides window to study cardiovascular disease
New regional emergency management coordinator hired
Pride Fund to End Gun Violence endorses Justin Fairfax for LG
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Should UVA just give up on football?
Northam campaign announces joint appearance, debate schedule
McAuliffe invites Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to visit Remote Area Medical Clinic in Wise
Squirrels squander another late lead in Erie
UVA QB Kurt Benkert named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Watch List
McAuliffe announces second phase of Virginia Business Ready Sites Program award recipients
Sophomore surge: Second-year ACC football coaches look for gains
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 