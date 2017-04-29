 jump to example.com

Strawberry season could be stupendous if weather stays mild

Published Saturday, Apr. 29, 2017, 3:32 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Strawberry growers prefer their weather mild and dry, and the forecast after this week’s heavy rains is looking positive for the upcoming season.

“There is a potential to be a bumper crop; we started picking almost three weeks early this year,” said Dr. Jayesh Samtani, Virginia Tech assistant professor and Virginia Cooperative Extension small fruit specialist at the Hampton Roads Agricultural Research and Extension Center. “Last year we were picking into the end of June. But it all depends on the weather; we need to stay cool for the flowers to keep coming.”

Samtani explained that strawberry plants will continue to bloom as long as temperatures stay between 70 and 85 degrees. Higher temperatures can cause a decrease in blooms, ending the growing season a couple of weeks later.

Warm temperatures in February gave plants an early start, Samtini noted, and many growers managed to dodge freezing temperatures the first week of March by using row covers or overhead sprinkler systems to protect the blooms.

The new berries are “good-sized,” he said, and some strawberry growers already are harvesting.

“We’re about two weeks earlier than we normally are. Some producers further south in the Carolinas, they’ve been picking for three or four weeks now,” said Herbert Brown Jr., owner of Browntown Farms in Brunswick County. He sells directly to the public, to community supported agriculture operations and to a Richmond grocery store. “We had a warm late winter, and that’s all it took.”

But four days of rain in late April have growers concerned, Samtini said.

“Most strawberry production in Virginia is dependent on consumer picking, so if you have a lot of rain you have muddy fields and fewer customers,” he elaborated. “The other drawback is that if you don’t have pickers a lot of ripe berries begin to rot in the fields.”

Still, the early start and the forecast for dry, warm weather this weekend has growers optimistic.

“We are moving forward with opening tomorrow,” said Jordan Berryman, co-owner of College Run Farms in Surry County on April 25. “The rain has stopped, and the sun is out, and all of the ripe berries are patiently waiting to be picked. It might be a little wet down some of the berry rows, but picking looks really good for opening day.”

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Farmers markets flourish in Virginia
VMI outlasts Radford in 13 innings, 7-5
Liberty uses late-inning burst to cruise past Longwood, 20-7
Is the extraction of lithium for lithium ion batteries really worse for the environment than fracking?
Potomac stalls in 6-2 loss to Salem
Hillcats fall in series opener against Myrtle Beach, 9-6
Women’s lacrosse: Virginia falls 15-12 to Syracuse in ACC Semifinal
Mark Warner comments on NSA FISA announcement
Goats grab opener: Hold Squirrels to one run
No. 10 Virginia drops series opener at Florida State, 6-4
Grant to connect student testing with 21st century skills
Valley Baseball League announces 2017 Hall of Fame class
Interstate 64 lane closure in Alleghany County
Turner Gill announces Liberty football captains for 2017
Virginia Chamber of Commerce unveils 2017 Fantastic 50
Artificial pancreas benefits young children, trial shows
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 