Strasburg tops Turks in VBL, 7-3
Published Tuesday, Jun. 6, 2017, 11:14 pm
Brandon Quaranta hit a two-run homer as part of a 4-for-4 performance and driving in four runs for Strasburg (2-1) in a 7-3 win over the Harrisonburg Turks (1-3) Tuesday. Erick Delgado went 2-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored.
For the Express, Benjamin Dum (1-0) earns his first decision, while Jarred Taylor for the Turks takes his first loss. Dum pitched six innings and gave up five hits and two earned runs. John Gregory came in to relieve Taylor in the fifth inning. He pitched four innings and gave up two hits as well as two earned runs.
Ty Andrus extended his multi-hit streak to three games as well as his overall hitting streak to four games.
The Turks play against Waynesboro (1-2) for the second time this season on the road Wednesday night. Last time out against the Generals, the Turks won 4-2 at Veterans Memorial Park. The Generals were idle on Tuesday.
STR 0 1 3 0 1 0 2 0 0 7 11 0
HAR 0 0 0 2 0 0 1 0 0 3 10 2
Dum, Kelley (7), Butts (8), Nicoli (8), Humphries (9), and Perry.
Taylor, Gregory (5), and Llewellyn.
W- Dum (1-0), L – Taylor (0-1)
HR: S – Quaranta (1)
H – Smartt (1)
For additional game information, go to harrisonburgturks.com
