Stolen bases pave way in 5-2 Hillcats win

Published Saturday, Jun. 24, 2017, 9:58 pm

Lynchburg stole a season-high seven bases to help push across five runs on nine hits in a 5-2 victory at City Stadium Saturday night.

lynchburg hillcatsIn the second, the Hillcats loaded the bases on three straight singles. With one out, Sam Haggerty hit a groundball to shortstop and beat out a possible double play to score Yonathan Mendoza. One inning later, Lynchburg added another when Willi Castro doubled to right center to score Martin Cervenka from second and give his team a 2-0 lead.

In the fourth, Steve Laurino singled to right field to drive in Shane Hoelscher and cut the Hillcats lead in half. Lynchburg answered in the bottom of the frame. Ka’ai Tom hit a bloop single to shallow left to score Haggerty and help the ‘Cats reclaim a two-run lead.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Hillcats tacked on another when Haggerty walked, stole second base and eventually scored on a wild pitch to give Lynchburg a 4-1 lead. Haggerty finished the game with three stolen bases and two runs despite going 0-3, thanks to a pair of walks. The Hillcats plated their final run in the seventh when Claudio Bautista hit a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Willi Castro.

Triston McKenzie dominated in his outing to earn his sixth win of the season. He allowed one run on eight hits while striking out eight. His successors, Billy Strode and Jordan Milbrath combined for six strikeouts and no walks. As a staff, the Hillcats fanned 14 with no walks. Lynchburg pitchers have not issued a free pass in 41 1/3 consecutive innings at home. For the Keys, Brian Gonzalez took the loss, allowing three runs on eight hits over just five innings.

The Hillcats will try to sweep a four-game home series against Frederick for the second time on Sunday. Lynchburg is currently 7-0 at City Stadium against the Keys. Brock Hartson (2-3, 3.46) clashes with Ofelky Peralta (1-5, 5.77). Game time is 5 p.m., and gates open at 4 for a Family Funday Sunday. Family 4-packs are available and include four tickets and four hot dog meal combos for $40.

