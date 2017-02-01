 jump to example.com

Steve Landes touts legislative successes in House

Published Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, 4:32 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

steve landesDel. Steve Landes, R-Weyers Cave, today highlighted his legislation that has advanced in the Virginia House of Delegates.

“I am pleased to note that five of the bills I have introduced, House Bills 1396, 1402, 1668, 1669, and 2341 have been passed in the House of Delegates and now stand before the Virginia State Senate for consideration,” said Landes. “Additionally, House Bill 1401 was reported from the Education Committee on a 16 to 5 vote and House Bills 1970 and 2053 were both reported from Committee on 21 to 0 votes. I am hopeful to shepherd these bills through the House and onto the Senate for consideration. All of these bills are part of my broader efforts to promote economic development, provide the highest quality education for our children, and to increase healthcare access, affordability and choice.”

The following pieces of legislation have been passed by the Virginia House of Delegates and are before the Virginia State Senate for consideration:

  • House Bill 1396 Charter; Town of Grottoes. Authorizes the town council to appoint a member to the office of vice-mayor, to serve in the event of the mayor’s absence or inability to act.
  • House Bill 1402, Higher educational institutions; governing boards, residency. Requires each chairman, vice-chairman, rector, and vice-rector of the governing board of a public institution of higher education to be a resident of the Commonwealth
  • House Bill 1698 Virginia Small Business Financing Authority; administration of Small Business Investment Grant Fund. Makes changes to the Small Business Investment Grant Fund to make it easier for investor applicants to qualify for grants and provide more benefits for investor applicants.
  • House Bill 1969 Small Business Jobs Grant Fund Program. Reduces from 50 percent to 35 percent the minimum percentage of revenues that a small business must derive from out-of-state sources in order to be eligible for grants from the Small Business Jobs Grant Fund Program; provides that to be eligible for assistance under the Program a company must make a new capital investment of at least $50,000; and changes the definition of small business for purposes of the Program.
  • House Bill 2341, Board of Education; membership. Requires at least two of the nine members of the Board of Education to represent business and industry in the private sector in the Commonwealth.

The following pieces of legislation have been reported from committee and are before the Virginia House of Delegates for consideration:

  • House Bill 1401 Public institutions of higher education; speech on campus. Prohibits public institutions of higher education from abridging the freedom of any individual, including enrolled students, faculty and other employees, and invited guests, to speak on campus, except as otherwise permitted by the First Amendment to the United States Constitution.
  • House Bill 1970 Creation of economic revitalization zones in counties. Grants counties authority to create economic revitalization zones. The zones shall be for the purpose of providing incentives to private entities to purchase real property and interests in real property to assemble parcels suitable for economic development. Each county establishing an economic revitalization zone may grant incentives and provide regulatory flexibility. This authority currently exists for cities.
  • House Bill 2053 Direct primary care agreements. Establishes a direct agreement between a patient, the patient’s legal representative, or the patient’s employer and a health care provider for ongoing primary care services in exchange for the payment of a monthly periodic fee is not health insurance or a health maintenance organization, provided that the health care provider does not require patients to pay monthly periodic fees prior to initiation of the direct agreement coverage period.

Landes represents the 25th House District, which includes parts of Albemarle, Augusta, and Rockingham Counties. Landes is currently serving his eleventh term in the Virginia House of Delegates. Visit SteveLandes.com for additional information.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Virginia hospitals support 125K jobs, generate $40 billion in economic activity

Hospitals in Virginia serve as community pillars that provide public access to essential health services and are economic cornerstones.

Doug Walker appointed interim county executive in Albemarle County

Former Waynesboro city manager Doug Walker has been appointed Interim County Executive for Albemarle County effective February 1.

Community Foundation names new officers, adds two to board

Carl Rosberg has been named chair of the board of directors of the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge

Goodlatte, staff under fire for work on Trump immigration executive order

Remember when Bob Goodlatte was concerned about executive overreach and the separation of powers? That was so Obama era.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Low End Podcast Theory

Chris Graham waxes poetic about favorite podcasts that he had to drop, and misadventures in trying to find new ones to replace them.

Goodlatte defends staff work on Trump immigration order

Bob Goodlatte has come under fire amid reports that members of his staff worked on the president's executive order on immigration.

Virginia brings action against Trump executive order on immigration

Attorney General Mark R. Herring today brought legal action against President Trump for his executive order on immigration.

Waynesboro Police warn residents of Medicare scam

The Waynesboro Police Department has gotten complaints regarding a reported Medicare scam.

House Republicans block redistricting reform

House Republicans can’t even tolerate watered-down redistricting reform.

Update: Fentanyl suspected in drug overdose deaths

Testing done in relation to a suspected drug overdose double fatality last week has confirmed the presence of Fentanyl at the scene.

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 