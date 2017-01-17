Steve Landes proposes constitutional amendment on redistricting

Del. Steve Landes, R-Weyers Cave, has introduced House Joint Resolution 763, a constitutional amendment that prohibits political considerations from the redistricting process.

The proposal amends Section 6 of Article II of the Constitution of Virginia.

“Many Virginians have expressed concern over the redistricting process. This amendment will ensure that Virginia’s legislative districts are drawn in an objective manner,” said Landes. “Redistricting is clearly the responsibility of the General Assembly. This amendment assures a more objective process, while keeping that process under the purview of the General Assembly, where it belongs.”

The Landes Amendment states that “no electoral district shall be drawn for the purpose of favoring or disfavoring any political party, incumbent legislator, member of Congress, or other individual or entity.”

Landes represents the 25th House District, which includes parts of Albemarle, Augusta, and Rockingham Counties. Landes is currently serving his eleventh term in the Virginia House of Delegates. Visit SteveLandes.com for additional information.