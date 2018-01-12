Steve Landes announces House committee assignments

Delegate Steve Landes, R-Weyers Cave, received his committee assignments following the opening of the 2018 General Assembly Session. Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Kirk Cox (R-Colonial Heights) exercised his authority as presiding officer of the 100-member body to name delegates to the 14 standing committees of the House.

Delegate Landes’ committee assignments remain unchanged. He will once again serve as chairman of the House Education Committee, serve as vice chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, and continue to serve on the House Privileges and Elections and House Rules Committees.

“I am honored to chair the House Education Committee. I look forward to implementing education innovations that will ensure every child in Virginia receives access to a high quality education, regardless of his or her ZIP code,” said Landes. “As Vice-Chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, I look forward to working with Chairman Chris Jones and my colleagues to craft a fiscally responsible budget that invests in core government functions and key priorities, while protecting the Commonwealth’s taxpayer funds,” stated Landes.

Landes represents the 25th House District, which includes parts of Albemarle, Augusta, and Rockingham Counties. Landes is currently serving his twelfth term in the Virginia House of Delegates. Visit SteveLandes.com for additional information.