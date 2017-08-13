Stephen Strasburg to to rehab at Potomac Monday night

The Washington Nationals have assigned RHP Stephen Strasburg to the Potomac Nationals, where he will begin a rehabilitation assignment. The starting pitcher will be with the P-Nats on Monday night, as Potomac hosts the Salem Red Sox (Boston Red Sox) at 7:05pm at Pfitzner Stadium.

The 29-year-old Strasburg was placed on the 10-day Disabled List with right elbow nerve impingement on July 27, retroactive to July 24, and Monday night will mark his first game action since the injury.

Strasburg has made 20 starts this season with Washington. Named to the National League All-Star team, the righty went 10-3 with a 3.25 ERA before his stint on the disabled list. In 121.2 innings pitched, Strasburg struck out 141 batters, good for a K-rate of more than 10 batter per nine innings pitched for the fourth consecutive season. His All-Star selection this year was the third such honor for the righty.

A Nationals stalwart at the top of the rotation since his debut in 2010, Strasburg has pitched once for Potomac. On his way back from Tommy John surgery, which he had in early 2011, Strasburg made a start for The Red, White, & Blue on 8/12/11. In his one start at Pfitzner Stadium, Strasburg struck out five and allowed just two hits over three-shutout innings.

The Nationals drafted the San Diego, CA native out of San Diego State University with the first overall pick in the 2009 MLB Draft. Strasburg did not even need a full season in the minors. The righty debuted with the Double-A Harrisburg Senators on 4/11/17 and made just five starts with the Senators before he earned a promotion to Triple-A Syracuse. After six starts with the Chiefs, Strasburg got the call up to D.C., where he struck out 14 Pittsburgh Pirates in a dazzling seven-inning debut victory.

Strasburg joins the P-Nats for the opener of the three-game series vs. the Red Sox, with a to be determined rehabilitation stint length.

Strasburg joins the P-Nats for the opener of the three-game series vs. the Red Sox, with a to be determined rehabilitation stint length.

First pitch between Potomac and Salem on Monday night at Pfitzner Stadium is set for 7:05pm