SteelFab to expand manufacturing operation in Emporia

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

SteelFab, one of the nation’s largest structural steel fabricators, will invest $2.14 million to expand its manufacturing operation in the City of Emporia. The company plans to construct a new building and add machinery and equipment to increase its steel fabrication output. Virginia successfully competed against Alabama, North Carolina, and South Carolina for the project, which will create 18 new jobs.

“SteelFab has been a valuable corporate partner to Virginia and the City of Emporia since it opened its structural fabricating facility in 1990,” said Governor McAuliffe. “The company’s decision to expand in the Commonwealth is a testament to the world-class workforce the region has to offer. Growing the advanced manufacturing industry is critical to diversifying and building the new Virginia economy, and we thank SteelFab for being a significant part of our efforts.”

“Expansion projects, like SteelFab’s, account for 70 percent of the new jobs created by projects announced during the McAuliffe administration, which is why so much focus is placed on working with existing businesses,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore. “SteelFab, a key member of Virginia’s diversified manufacturing sector, has six other manufacturing operations in the U.S., and could have invested elsewhere. We are grateful for this Virginia investment and are proud this company has chosen Emporia as the site of its next expansion.”

SteelFab is a leading American Institute of Steel Construction (AISC) certified fabricator of structural steel in the United States. With over 900 employees, seven manufacturing locations, and five other offices across the Southeast and Texas, the company undertakes both small and large projects throughout the U.S. SteelFab prides itself on outstanding customer service and on-time, on-budget delivery of a superior product. The company offers a wide range of services, from project management, subcontract steel erection, connection design and steel detailing to turn commodity into a turn-key service.

“SteelFab is excited to be growing our operations in Emporia, VA,” said Rob Burlington, President, SteelFab. “We have grown our footprint regionally and our Virginia location is central to many important markets, and is convenient to the steel support industry in Central Virginia. SteelFab continues to provide many employment opportunities with outstanding benefits and bonuses. We thank the Virginia Economic Development Partnership for its support of our business, and of our industry.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Emporia to secure the project for Virginia. Governor McAuliffe approved a $50,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the City with the project. The Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission approved $60,000 in Tobacco Region Opportunity Funds. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

“The City of Emporia sincerely appreciates SteelFab’s continued presence and growth in our community,” said Mayor Mary Person.

“I am extremely pleased SteelFab has chosen Emporia for its expansion,” said City Manager Brian Thrower.“We look forward to continuing our relationship with SteelFab for years to come.”

“The expansion of SteelFab is great news, and I am pleased that the Tobacco Commission played a role in making this project happen,” said Tobacco Commission Chairman, Delegate Terry Kilgore. “Our primary goal is job creation so when a successful company like SteelFab shows their commitment to the region it is important that we support their efforts.”

“I am pleased to see SteelFab, a business that has prospered in the City of Emporia for over 25 years, growing its operation,” said Senator Louise Lucas. “With easy access to Interstate 95, Emporia is the southern gateway to Virginia, and an ideal location for the manufacturing industry. I congratulate SteelFab on its success and thank the company for its investment and 18 new jobs.”

“SteelFab has been a valuable business partner to our community for 27 years,” said Delegate Roslyn Tyler. “I am pleased with the funding approved by Governor McAuliffe and the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission for support services and employee training. The new construction and expansion of SteelFab’s machinery operation will create new job opportunities in Emporia and boost the economy in Southside Virginia.”