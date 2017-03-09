Staunton YMCA to partner with city schools on achievement

The Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA recently announced the hiring of Ashley Cole-Virani as the program director of Achievement Gap Initiatives as well as two major partnerships with Staunton City Schools.

Two major components of Cole-Virani’s job description will be helping to implement the Summer Learning Loss Prevention Program at Bessie Weller Elementary School this summer and an on-site preschool at the Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA starting this fall.

The Summer Learning Loss Prevention Program, which will employ three Staunton City School teachers, will take 24 kids grades first through third through a six-week course. The days will be split between reading retention and enrichment activities such as games, crafts and swimming.

The preschool, which will accommodate two groups of 18 four and five-year-olds, is multidisciplinary early education option with an emphasis on physical education, healthy living and character development.

“This enables us to continue to impact this community,” said Josh Cole, executive director of the Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA. “Hopefully, we can impact some kids at Bessie Weller, and with the preschool we can affect kids and help get them ready for Staunton City Schools.”

Cole-Virani is originally from Kentucky and has a master’s degree in education from the University of Kentucky. She has worked at Mary Baldwin University and taught enrichment classes at James Madison University.

She’s passionate about helping kids learn.

“I’ve worked with children since I was in middle school,” said Virani, whose life was deeply impacted by her work at inner-city schools in New Haven, CT. “Growing up and seeing the opportunities that were given to me, that is something I wanted to continue going forth with, especially with children that are at a disadvantage.”