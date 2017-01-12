Staunton welcomes new city planner
Published Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, 4:54 pm
Rodney Rhodes has been named senior planner for the City of Staunton, succeeding Sharon Angle, the City’s former director of planning, who retired in December after 29 years of service.
Rhodes has a 26-year career in local government, working in various planning and zoning roles in Virginia. Most recently, he served as the zoning administrator for the City of Williamsburg for 10 years.
Previously, Rhodes spent eight years in Mathews County as the director of planning and zoning and deputy county administrator. Earlier in his career, the Northern Neck native worked for Northumberland County and the Northern Neck Planning District Commission.
He received an undergraduate degree in government from the University of Virginia (UVa) and completed numerous graduate classes in urban and regional planning at UVa. Rhodes is a certified zoning administrator, transportation manager, and erosion and sediment control administrator. He is also a past president of the Rural Planning Caucus of Virginia.
Rhodes is married with twin sons who are seniors at James Madison University and Mary Washington University. He lives in western Augusta County and plans to move to Staunton with his wife later this year. A former Boy Scout leader, Rhodes is a lover of the great outdoors and enjoys cycling, canoeing, camping and hiking.
