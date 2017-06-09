Staunton VA clinic will host open house
Published Friday, Jun. 9, 2017, 7:07 am
The Staunton Veterans Affairs Clinic will host an open house event for veterans of all eras from 2-4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14.
Veterans are encouraged to attend to learn more about their VA health care benefits that are available, MyHealth-e Vet, creating a personalized health care plan, and the benefits of telehealth technology.
Vietnam commemorative pin will be available for presentation to Veterans that served on active duty at any time during the period of November 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975 in recognition of the 50th Anniversary Commemoration of the Vietnam War.
- What: Staunton VA Clinic Open House Event
- When: June 14, 2017 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm.
- Where: Staunton VA Clinic 102 Lacy B. King Way Staunton, VA 24401
