 jump to example.com

Staunton Public Library Library to Host astronomer, solar eclipse viewing party

Published Sunday, Jul. 9, 2017, 7:01 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The Staunton Public Library will host Kevin Manning for two astronomy programs on Monday, July 17. This is his only stop in Virginia on his Star Tour 2017.

staunton public libraryManning is a gifted astronomer who worked as a consultant with NASA’s Chandra X-Ray Observatory, launched on the space shuttle with the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics. He’s also worked with other ground-based observatories and the Brookhaven National Laboratory.

He is the recipient of national and international awards in his field and was both a Wright Fellow and an Einstein Fellow.

 

Two Astronomy Programs

Manning has presented numerous lectures and workshops over the years at libraries, observatories, schools and science centers, including at Tufts University, the State University of New York at Stony Brook, the National Science Teachers Association’s National Convention, American Association for the Advancement of Science Breakfast with Scientists, and the National Park Service.

Both of the following astronomy programs will be held in the Library’s meeting room:

2 p.m.Monday, July 17
An All-American Total Solar Eclipse: Looking into the Mysteries of Eclipses and Other Celestial Events in the Universe
This program will examine how astronomy is used to determine the location of objects in the sky, or on the celestial sphere, from earth. Weather permitting, participants will have the opportunity to look at sunspots through a special telescope.

7 p.m.Monday, July 17
Astronomy for Everyone: Size & Scale of the Universe
Learn about the size and scale of the universe, the stars, and other celestial wonders using hands-on activities and assorted visuals. Appropriate for those ages 8 and over.

 

Solar Eclipse Viewing Party

The Library will host a Solar Eclipse Viewing Party at 2 p.m.Monday, August 21, and will provide special eclipse viewing glasses to those who attend the event.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
VCU Health to host Facebook Live interview series on opioid epidemic
Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alerts: July 10-14
Interstate 81 lane, ramp closures in Harrisonburg, Rockingham County
Jimenez shuts down Hillcats in 3-0 defeat
Squirrels even series on Saturday
Borne baffles Blue Rocks in 4-1 Potomac win
Staunton man dies from injuries in Wednesday fire
Does Volvo’s embrace of electric cars signal the beginning of the end of the gas-powered internal combustion engine?
Study: Smartwatch app could inspire more frequent physical activity
Two former World Series champions expected to attend Valley League Hall of Fame induction
UVA swimming, diving coach Augie Busch accepts job at Arizona
Shenandoah University to host ninth annual National Jazz Workshop
Seventh annual James River Expeditions Launch at headwaters of the James River
Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: July 10-14
Augusta Health School of Clinical Lab Sciences marks 2017 graduation
Rain doesn’t stop Blue Rocks in Potomac’s 6-1 loss
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 