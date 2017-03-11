Staunton Public Library launches community survey

The Staunton Public Library is urging residents to take a brief survey about services and resources they would most like to see offered by their local public library.

The online survey, available through April 15th, is being conducted to assess public perceptions of services provided by the Staunton Public Library and to obtain public feedback for use in the development of the Library’s next five-year plan.

“This survey is not just for active Library users,” said Library Director Ruth Arnold. “We want to hear from people who do not currently use our Library. What types of services or resources would encourage them to step foot in the door?”

Residents can access the survey online at surveymonkey.com.

Hard copies will also be available at the Library for those who would prefer to complete a paper survey.

Surveys must be completed and submitted by April 15.