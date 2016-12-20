Staunton Public Library to host African-American dance group
Published Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, 7:30 am
Front Page » Events » Staunton Public Library to host African-American dance group
The Staunton Public Library will host Culture4MyKids, Inc. for a special family program on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 6:30pm.
Culture4MyKids, Inc., a nonprofit organization out of Richmond, VA, is dedicated to serving urban youth through African dancing and drumming programs, as well as through leadership academies, summer camps, and youth performance companies. Our guests will use dance and music to teach about African-American culture so we can better understand and appreciate our diverse origins. Active and energetic participation is encouraged!
This event will take place in the 2nd floor meeting room; it is open to all ages and offered at no charge.
The Staunton Public Library is located at 1 Churchville Avenue in Staunton. Visit www.stauntonlibrary.org or call 332-3902 for more information.
