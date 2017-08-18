 jump to example.com

Staunton Public Library announces changes to solar eclipse activities

Published Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, 9:39 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Due to great interest in the Staunton Public Library’s Solar Eclipse Viewing Party on Monday and the library’s limited supplies for the viewing, the library is announcing some changes in event plans.

staunton public library“The interest in this event is unprecedented,” said Sarah Skrobis, the library’s director. “In order to accommodate as many people as possible, we have had to make some adjustments in the way we are organizing this event.”

The viewing party is scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. with other activities beginning earlier in the day as follows:

  • Noon: The library will host a viewing of NASA’s live stream in the 2nd-floor meeting room, showing the path of totality that the eclipse will take across the United States, from Oregon to South Carolina. The program will feature views from NASA research aircraft, high-altitude balloons, satellites and specially modified telescopes. It also will include live reports from Charleston, as well as other locations.
  • 1 p.m.: Outdoor solar activities will begin, and indirect viewing stations will be set up. Those wishing to pick up a pair of eclipse glasses may start lining up at 1 p.m. at the library’s outdoor tent. Glasses will be handed out to attendees of the viewing party at 1:30 p.m.
  • 2 p.m.: The viewing party will begin. Staunton is expected to see maximum eclipse by 2:40 p.m. with the moon blocking approximately 85 percent the sun.

 

Solar Eclipse Viewing Glasses

The library will provide solar eclipse viewing glasses to participants of the viewing party only. There will be a limit of two pairs per family, to ensure that as many people as possible can receive glasses. Supplies are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

If the skies are overcast, the library will reserve its supply of glasses for the next solar eclipse in 2024.

 

Parking

Those who plan to attend the viewing party should be aware that parking at the library is limited. Street parking is available near the library; however, motorists should be mindful of parking restrictions on the surrounding streets. Two free public parking lots are less than a 10-minute walk from library – the Lewis Street Parking Lot and the Firehouse Lot. The Lewis Street Parking Lot also serves as a hub for the Downtown Trolley and North & West Loops, which make stops near the library throughout the day.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
10 everyday exercises to stay fit for life
Herring asks Congress to protect authority to prosecute sex trafficking
EMS alumna leads clergy protest in Charlottesville
Hillcats capitalize on opportunities in 10-6 win
Squirrels swept by Senators
WTJU special broadcast seeks collective healing
McGowin blanks Salem as P-Nats take series
McAuliffe asks legislators for input, cooperation on Medicaid expansion
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Interview with “Deej” director Robert Rooy
Update on equine herpes myeloencephalopathy in Virginia
McAuliffe statement on offshore drilling
Want to move abroad? You will need this information
Breaking: Charlottesville to make ‘major announcement’ on Lee statue
David Swanson: Creative Anti-Nazism
Coach’s Corner with Bronco Mendenhall moves to Birdwood Grill
Liberty adds more games to future football schedules
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 