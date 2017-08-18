Staunton Public Library announces changes to solar eclipse activities

Due to great interest in the Staunton Public Library’s Solar Eclipse Viewing Party on Monday and the library’s limited supplies for the viewing, the library is announcing some changes in event plans.

“The interest in this event is unprecedented,” said Sarah Skrobis, the library’s director. “In order to accommodate as many people as possible, we have had to make some adjustments in the way we are organizing this event.”

The viewing party is scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. with other activities beginning earlier in the day as follows:

Noon : The library will host a viewing of NASA’s live stream in the 2nd-floor meeting room, showing the path of totality that the eclipse will take across the United States, from Oregon to South Carolina. The program will feature views from NASA research aircraft, high-altitude balloons, satellites and specially modified telescopes. It also will include live reports from Charleston, as well as other locations.

: The library will host a viewing of NASA’s live stream in the 2nd-floor meeting room, showing the path of totality that the eclipse will take across the United States, from Oregon to South Carolina. The program will feature views from NASA research aircraft, high-altitude balloons, satellites and specially modified telescopes. It also will include live reports from Charleston, as well as other locations. 1 p.m. : Outdoor solar activities will begin, and indirect viewing stations will be set up. Those wishing to pick up a pair of eclipse glasses may start lining up at 1 p.m. at the library’s outdoor tent. Glasses will be handed out to attendees of the viewing party at 1:30 p.m.

: Outdoor solar activities will begin, and indirect viewing stations will be set up. Those wishing to pick up a pair of eclipse glasses may start lining up at at the library’s outdoor tent. Glasses will be handed out to attendees of the viewing party at 2 p.m. : The viewing party will begin. Staunton is expected to see maximum eclipse by 2:40 p.m. with the moon blocking approximately 85 percent the sun.

Solar Eclipse Viewing Glasses

The library will provide solar eclipse viewing glasses to participants of the viewing party only. There will be a limit of two pairs per family, to ensure that as many people as possible can receive glasses. Supplies are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

If the skies are overcast, the library will reserve its supply of glasses for the next solar eclipse in 2024.

Parking

Those who plan to attend the viewing party should be aware that parking at the library is limited. Street parking is available near the library; however, motorists should be mindful of parking restrictions on the surrounding streets. Two free public parking lots are less than a 10-minute walk from library – the Lewis Street Parking Lot and the Firehouse Lot. The Lewis Street Parking Lot also serves as a hub for the Downtown Trolley and North & West Loops, which make stops near the library throughout the day.