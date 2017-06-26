Staunton Police investigating shooting

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

The Staunton Police Department is currently investigation a shooting that occurred on Ames Street on Sunday.

The police department received a report of shots fired in the 1000 Block of Ames Street at about 3:45 p.m. on Sunday. Officers arrived on scene and located Anthony Minnick, 29 of Staunton with a gunshot wound.

Dwight E. Woodard, 59, of Staunton has been arrested and charged with the following offenses:

One count of shooting with intent to main or kill by mob One count of entering a dwelling, with intent to commit assault and battery or other felony One count of aggravated malicious wounding One count of assault and battery

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are anticipated. The Police Department requests anyone who has information regarding this case to call either the Staunton Police Department at 540-332-3842 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-322-2017.