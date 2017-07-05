Staunton Police investigating larceny
Published Wednesday, Jul. 5, 2017
The Staunton Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a male and a female involved in a larceny of a wallet from Martin’s, 1015 Richmond Ave., on June 30.
The male suspect is described as a black male, approximately 20-30 years old, 200-230 lbs., with a mustache and beard. The female suspect is described as a light skinned black female, approximately 20-30 years of age, 130-160 lbs., with long black braided hair.
Both suspects were seen leaving the business in a gray iChrysler minivan.
Anyone that has information regarding the identity of these subjects are asked to contact the Staunton Police Department at 540-332-3845 or the Central Shenandoah Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-2017.
