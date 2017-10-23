Staunton Police investigating armed robbery

The Staunton Police Department is investigating an attempted armed robbery that occurred at the Family Dollar, 2026 W Beverley St., at approximately 8:30 pm on Sunday.

An employee at the business reported that an unknown black male entered the business, indicated that he was in possession of a firearm, and demanded money. He left the business without receiving any money.

The suspect is described as a black male, possibly in his 20s or early 30s. He was wearing a black hat with a marijuana leaf picture on the front, with a manufacturer sticker still on the front bill, a blue and gray jacket, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call either the Staunton Police Department at 540-332-3842 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-322-2017.