Staunton parking study findings presented

A parking study commissioned by the City of Staunton earlier this year is in its final draft and ready for review and public input.

Walker Consultants (Walker) will present their findings and recommendations during two public meetings: one at 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 12 at Stuart Hall School on Beverley, 107 West Beverley St., and another at 8:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 13 at City Hall in City Council Chambers, 116 West Beverley St.

The meetings are open to all interested parties who may wish to comment on Walker’s findings and recommendations and offer any other suggestions.

The City and Walker also hosted two public meetings at the start of the study in late January and early February for the purpose of gathering public input to inform City staff in the development of future parking strategies. That feedback and the input collected on Oct. 12 and 13 will be considered and reflected in the final report.

About the Parking Study

Walker Consultants has studied and evaluated Staunton’s downtown parking operations, including rate structure, equipment, and parking and funding strategies. The City plans to use Walker’s findings and recommendations to create a viable, efficient and sustainable parking system for the central downtown business district.