Staunton parking study findings presented
A parking study commissioned by the City of Staunton earlier this year is in its final draft and ready for review and public input.
Walker Consultants (Walker) will present their findings and recommendations during two public meetings: one at 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 12 at Stuart Hall School on Beverley, 107 West Beverley St., and another at 8:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 13 at City Hall in City Council Chambers, 116 West Beverley St.
The meetings are open to all interested parties who may wish to comment on Walker’s findings and recommendations and offer any other suggestions.
The City and Walker also hosted two public meetings at the start of the study in late January and early February for the purpose of gathering public input to inform City staff in the development of future parking strategies. That feedback and the input collected on Oct. 12 and 13 will be considered and reflected in the final report.
Subscribe to AFP: Come on, you know you want toYou can subscribe to Augusta Free Press if you want to. If you don't, we're still cool.
Augusta Free Press: Your local marketing specialistsAugusta Free Press brings your ideas on marketing and what you want and need to do to reach customers and clients to reality.
1K and counting: Need a new business website? Hire AFPAugusta Free Press has built more than 1,000 websites for clients across the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. With a track record of more than a decade in website design, let AFP guide you through the process.
Advertise on AFP through Dec. 31 for $500Our readership continues to grow on AugustaFreePress.com, and we want your business to feel that love. We're offering a deal to advertise in the fourth quarter for a reduced rate.
Help Wanted: Craft Beertender and Cellar TechnicianStable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro, Va., has immediate openings for Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician.
About the Parking Study
Walker Consultants has studied and evaluated Staunton’s downtown parking operations, including rate structure, equipment, and parking and funding strategies. The City plans to use Walker’s findings and recommendations to create a viable, efficient and sustainable parking system for the central downtown business district.
Discussion