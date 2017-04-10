 jump to example.com

Staunton native serves in East China Sea aboard USS Bonhomme Richard

Published Monday, Apr. 10, 2017, 1:28 pm

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeanette Mullinax/Released)

Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Mark Christian, from Staunton, Va., explains activation procedures for a distress marker light during an abandon ship drill aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6).

Bonhomme Richard, flagship of the Bonhomme Richard Amphibious Ready Group is on a patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency.

