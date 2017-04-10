Staunton native serves in East China Sea aboard USS Bonhomme Richard

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Mark Christian, from Staunton, Va., explains activation procedures for a distress marker light during an abandon ship drill aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6).

Bonhomme Richard, flagship of the Bonhomme Richard Amphibious Ready Group is on a patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency.