Staunton mayor addresses KKK flyer reports

Statement from Staunton Mayor Carolyn Dull on reports that KKK recruitment flyers were left on cars in the Staunton community this week.

News of KKK recruitment flyers left on area cars this week was troubling for our community. Their message is entirely contradictory to the welcoming and inclusive culture that we’ve worked so hard to build and cultivate in our city.

Should you have a concern, question or tip, please don’t hesitate to contact the Staunton Police Department as they continue to investigate this matter.

I want all of our citizens to know that among city council’s priorities, fostering a diverse and inclusive community is one of the most important. A welcoming environment will only serve as a great and sustaining strength for us all. The constitutional right of every American to speak their mind works both ways. We, as a bighearted and caring community, also have the privilege of sharing positive messages that overwhelm divisiveness and hatred with inclusivity and goodness.

I believe I speak for the vast majority of Stauntonians when I say that hate is not welcome here. Let’s continue our progress together and uphold our city as a friendly place where every person can live freely and thrive.