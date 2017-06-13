 jump to example.com

Staunton Library to host genealogy workshop

Published Tuesday, Jun. 13, 2017, 8:13 am

The Staunton Public Library will hold a three-part genealogy workshop series, an Introduction to Genealogy, during the month of June for anyone who is interested in learning more about their ancestors.

staunton public libraryThe first two classes will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on June 20 and 27 in the Library’s second-floor meeting room and will cover the basic records used for genealogy research—vital, census, land, church, military, and wills and deeds.

A June 29 class will be held in the Library’s Local History Room to review the resources there and to discuss more advanced genealogy topics.

There is no charge for the workshops, and no registration is required.

 

About the Workshop Series Instructor

The classes will be taught by Janie Sherman, a professional genealogist with more than 20 years’ experience. Sherman is a graduate of East Tennessee State University, and from 1995 to 2010 was accredited by the Board of Certified Genealogists as a Certified Genealogist (CG). She is now semi-retired.

Sherman has prepared hundreds of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) applications; was Founder and Regent of Augusta Parish DAR Chapter; is a member of more than 40 societies, and presently is governor general of First Settlers of the Shenandoah Valley.

In 2008, she published a book, “Augusta County, VA, Earliest Will Index, 1745-post 1900” and maintains a website for local genealogy research.

 

New Genealogy Research Tool at the Library

The Library has recently expanded its service to genealogy researchers by purchasing a subscription to the online resource Fold3. Fold3 Library Edition by Ancestry provides convenient access to U.S. military records, including the stories, photos, and personal documents of the men and women who served.

This continually growing collection contains millions of records from world-class archives, many of which are exclusively available on Fold3. With content from the Revolutionary War forward, Fold3 Library Edition is an invaluable research tool for historians, genealogists, researchers, military enthusiasts, veterans and their families, teachers, and battle reenactors.

Fold3 and other online resources, such as Ancestry and Heritage Quest, may be accessed through www.stauntonlibrary.org.

